Humza Yousaf has called on Rishi Sunak and the UK Government to “recognise the state of Palestine” as he renews his plea for an “immediate ceasefire” to halt killings in the Israel-Gaza conflict.
The First Minister has written to the Prime Minister ahead of a Holyrood debate on the Middle East crisis, which will see MSPs back an immediate ceasefire.
The FM has also written to Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has received vast criticism for refusing to back a ceasefire, calling on him to support his calls for a state of Palestine to be recognised by the UK Government.
Mr Yousaf’s motion to Holyrood and his letter to Mr Sunak condemns the Hamas atrocities last month, calls for the release of the hostages and for all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire.
In his letter to Mr Sunak, the SNP leader points to the “already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate”.
Read more: Humza Yousaf: MPs who refused to back ceasefire in Gaza 'unforgivable'
He adds: “With every passing day, the number of innocent Palestinians losing their homes, their livelihoods and their lives continues to grow. “The support the UK Government has given to Israel, while the devastation in Gaza has grown, increases the moral responsibility on it to use whatever influence it has to stop the killing now.
“An immediate ceasefire is the only way in which the killing and suffering of innocent civilians can be brought to an end. I again call upon you to support an immediate ceasefire.”
Mr Yousaf has warned the Prime Minister that the Scottish Government is “deeply concerned about the latest warnings from Israel to Palestinians living and sheltering in Khan Younis to vacate the area”, adding that “the humanitarian consequences of this are hard to overstate”.
Read more: Humza Yousaf: Mother-in-law breaks silence on Gaza ordeal
He said: “Following the forced evacuation of the population from the north of Gaza, it reinforces the impression that what we are witnessing is the gradual, but deliberate, expulsion of Palestinians from the entire territory.
“This, of course, would likely be a breach of international law.”
The First Minister has told the Prime Minister that “the international community cannot allow this to happen”.
He said: “It is essential and urgent that the UK makes clear to the Israeli Government, and to the world, that in line with support for a two-state solution, only Palestinians can have authority in Gaza.
Today, I hope the Scottish Parliament unites & backs our calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) November 21, 2023
I've written to the PM & Keir Starmer to support:
🔵An immediate ceasefire in Gaza
🔵Recognition of a Palestinian state
🔵@IntlCrimCourt to investigate whether war crimes are being committed https://t.co/stkVgLzAh5
“Of course, that authority must be exercised in a way that ensures the people of Israel, as well as Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, are able to live in peace and security.”
Mr Yousaf added: “The UK needs to work with the international community to break, once and for all, the political impasse that has condemned Israelis and the Palestinians to successive cycles of violence.
Read more: Humza Yousaf: Gaza ceasefire motion to be debated at Holyrood
“This would be assisted were the UK to recognise the state of Palestine within the 1967 borders, as over 130 members of the United Nations, including nine members of the European Union, have done and as the new Spanish Government has pledged.
“Recognition would offer hope to Palestinians that a just and durable political solution is possible. It would make it plain to the Israeli Government that a military solution is illusory and the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza is unacceptable.
“I urge you to show the international leadership you claim for the UK by calling for an immediate ceasefire by all sides, and by announcing the UK Government’s recognition of the state of Palestine.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel