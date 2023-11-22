Red tape and bureaucracy in the HNS is hampering attempts to drive down record waiting lists in Scotland, a former Government Minister has said.
Writing in The Herald, Ivan McKee said that a lack of communication and cohesion between the country’s 14 health boards has led to a “resistance” to innovation.
Mr McKee also believes that Scotland's vibrant tech sector is being ignored, with more new processes exported than adopted at home.
There are currently more than 700,000 people on NHS waiting lists across Scotland, the highest total ever.
The former business minister said that advances in technology such as AI and robotic surgery could vastly improve productivity.
READ MORE: NHS 48 public forum launched on future of Scotland's NHS
He said: “Scotland benefits from a vibrant life sciences sector – with new technology being developed by innovative Scottish start-ups and spin-out businesses from our world leading University sector.
“Yet so much of that great Scottish technology finds itself being exported only rather than tackling waiting lists at home.
“Scotland’s Health care system has much ‘opportunity for improvement’ in this area. Fourteen different Health Boards all potentially suffering from ‘not invented here’ syndrome, needing to go through their own individual processes before adopting technology that has been already proven to work elsewhere.”
Ivan McKee
The MSP added: “And resistance to innovation at a more local level too – with little incentive to adopt latest technology or process improvements.”
Mr McKee accused health bosses of ‘pilotitis’ - where innovative projects are trialed but not taken up en masse or rolled out across the country.
READ MORE: Obesity expert - Trial Wegovy on NHS Scotland as in England
Arguing for a cut in NHS bureaucracy, he said: “What is necessary is an unwavering commitment to the fundamental principles of our NHS, a recognition that more bureaucracy is almost never the answer, a prioritisation of spend on cost effective prevention and front line services, a willingness to innovate at scale and at pace to make the best use of Scotland’s technological and research excellence to benefit patients and a need to overcome inertia when it comes to getting different parts of the complex health and social care system to align and work together.
“This can be done, but might require us to think differently about how we do it.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here