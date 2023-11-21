Police are seeking the public’s assistance in trying to locate an 89-year-old man missing from Edinburgh.
John Robertson was last seen around 8.15am on Tuesday in Crewe Road South near the Western General Hospital.
He is described as white, around 5ft 3 – 5ft 4 inches in height, with a slim build. When last seen, he was wearing grey/beige coloured trousers, a navy shirt with a striped jumper on top, a black jacket and black shoes.
Police said officers are reviewing CCTV footage from around that area for any further information on Mr Robertson. They are also linking in with family and friends or any other details which could assist the search to find John.
Sergeant Helen Lyon said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John to get in touch with us. His family is concerned and just want to know he is safe and well.
"If you have seen John or have any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts, please call us.
"Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 860 of 21 November 2023."
