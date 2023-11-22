The schoolgirl - now aged 21 - said she stood up but suddenly realised she was unable to walk.

She said: “I thought it was a stroke, I knew something terrible was happening, but it felt like nobody apart from my parents believed I was having a stroke.”

Strokes are less common among the young, but around one in four cases strike adults of working age.

There is also evidence that rates may be increasing among younger adults at a time when the overall incidence rates are in decline.

Recent research in the US found that there had been a 65% increase in strokes rates in the 20-44 age group between 1993 and 2015, from 17 to 28 cases per 100,000, with similar trends reported globally.

Factors such as rising levels of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure or cholesterol in younger adults are believed to be contributors.

Ms Collie is speaking out about her own experience as the results of a survey by the Stroke Association, published today, reveal that three quarters (73%) of the Scottish population wrongly believe that strokes do not happen to young adults.

Ms Collie was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but her young age meant doctors were slow to link her symptoms with a stroke, which are usually caused when a blood clot blocks an artery - cutting off the flow of oxygen to a part of the brain.

“It was scary - I felt fearful,” she said.

Ms Collie, now 21, said the stroke experience at such a young age left her feeling anxious and isolated (Image: Stroke Association)

Once diagnosed, the teenager was treated quickly. She received physiotherapy and occupational therapy at the ARI before being transferred to the children's hospital in Edinburgh.

At first she was unable to walk and, although she has since regained movement, it has been a battle.

She said: “I did not have a full-time job to lose nor a home but going back to school as ‘the girl who had had the stroke’, was challenging.

"Having been sport-mad and very academic, I had to ease myself back gently, which was frustrating.”

Ms Collie has since returned to playing archery and has also taken up cycling and knitting as hobbies, but admits that the traumatic ordeal left her suffering anxiety and nightmares "for years" and caused her self-esteem to plummet.

“Due to my anxiety, I have found it really challenging to make friends," she said.

"I have some, but not many, and often feel quite isolated. I’ve also not learned to drive yet due to my anxiety. I’m a bit of a homebody because of anxiety and pain, but I’m working on it.”

The 21-year-old Educational Studies student also had to shelve her plans to pursue a career in engineering as a result of the stroke damage.

"The learning part of my brain was affected so maths became difficult,” she said, but added that she wants other stroke survivors "to know that recovery is possible".

A larger, UK-wide, survey of stroke survivors aged 18-60 found that 25% felt that it had robbed them of their plans for the future, with more than three quarters (78%) saying they had been left struggling with fatigue since their stroke and almost two thirds (61%) with depression or anxiety.

More than half of respondents aged 60 and under (58%) now experience one-sided weakness, while almost two thirds (63%) are living with memory problems following their stroke.

There are about 10,000 strokes each year in Scotland and over 128,000 people living with the effects.

This is forecast to increase to almost 175,000 by 2035, with an expected annual cost to health and social care services of £4.5 billion a year.

John Watson, associate director at the Stroke Association, said: “Every stroke survivor should receive the support they need to help rebuild lives and help them to achieve their life goals.

"Our research highlights that people still think stroke is a condition that only affects older people. It’s crucial that we challenge this misconception and make people aware that stroke affects young adults too.

“Stroke is classed as a 'clinical priority' in Scotland, but it needs to be treated as such. No-one deserves to have their hopes and dreams taken away from them, without the support they need, no matter what age.”