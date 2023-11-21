A "carousel" of performances will tour around Buchanan Street and Argyle Street, stopping at the main shopping centres along the way.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren said: “The Style Mile Christmas Carnival brings lots of great entertainment to the city centre, enhancing Glasgow’s fantastic festive events programme.

"With so many different acts, the talent on show is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face while bringing a welcome boost to city centre businesses as our exciting Christmas countdown continues.”

It comes after the Christmas lights switch-on in George Street, and as Glasgow's Winterfest Christmas markets prepare to open.

When and where is Glasgow's Style Mile 2023?





Glasgow Style Mile Christmas Carnival (Image: Glasgow Life)

The Style Mile will take place on Sunday November 26 from 1pm to 5pm.

It will be held on Buchanan Street and Argyle Street, with performers visiting the St Enoch, Buchanan Galleries, Princes Square, and Argyll Arcade shopping centres.

The Lord Provost will open the event at 1pm at the giant Buchanan bauble installation, followed by performances by young members of the Vivace Theatre School and Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity at the Royal Concert Hall steps.

At 2pm there will be a performance by the NHSGCC choir at the steps, and the festivities will spill out into the shopping streets.

What to expect from Glasgow's Style Mile

Glasgow Style Mile Christmas Carnival (Image: Glasgow Life)

Taking part in the parade will be a host of magical fantasy characters, giant artworks, performing troupes and dancers, and musicians encouraging the festive spirit.

Christmas characters you can expect to see include a "larger-than-life" Father Christmas and Rudolph, cheeky elves, musical snowmen, and dancing snowflakes.

After the parade, there will be 12 performing zones from the Buchanan Galleries down to the St Enoch Centre where shoppers can interact with the performers and arts on display.

They can also scan the QR codes which will be available on the Christmas characters to see the festive offers in store along the Style Mile.

Do you need tickets for Glasgow's Style Mile?





A previous artwork at Glasgow's Style Mile

No tickets are necessary for the Style Mile event, which is free and organised by Bridgeman Arts.

To find out more visit the Glasgow Loves Christmas or Bridgeman Arts websites.

Will there be road closures for Glasgow's Style Mile?





Glasgow City Council has not announced any road restrictions for Glasgow's Style Mile Christmas event, which will take place on mostly pedestrianised streets.