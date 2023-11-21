Christie & Co was instructed by Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig, joint liquidators at Begbies Traynor, to sell the hotel the following month and today announced that it found a new owner.

The hotel, which has 24 bedrooms, restaurant, public bar, leisure centre and function suites, has been acquired by regional developer Glenshire Group. It hopes to restore the hotel, which had been renowned for its gantry of 50-plus whiskies and real ales, as an important village hub.

Harris Aslam of Glenshire said: “We are delighted to be acquiring the Lomond Hills Hotel and as a locally based business, look forward to investing into Freuchie. Many thanks to Gary Witham and the wider team at Christie & Co for their exemplary service throughout the transaction.”

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hospitality team, who brokered the deal, said: “In the face of challenging times for regional pubs and hotels, we are delighted to see the Lomond Hills Hotel sell to a regional developer who is passionate about re-establishing the hotel into village life and we wish them all the best.”