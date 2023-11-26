WELL, the big festive countdown is almost upon us: it is exactly a month until Christmas Day. Have you started shopping yet?
Fret not, we’ve rounded up a raft of ideas from designers, small makers, creators, authors and artists across Scotland. From candles and coffee to chocolate and cookbooks, here are some suggestions to spark inspiration for gifts and stocking fillers.
COFFEE LOVERS
Loch Lomond Coffee Co was founded by brothers Stuart and David Fraser in 2017, when they began roasting artisan beans at their Balmaha base.
A bag of St Mocha Blend (from £9.95) will go down a treat with most coffee lovers. Among the other options are Natural Brazilian Blend and Colombia Washed/Colombia Natural (from £9.95). Themed merchandise includes tote bags, bobble hats, reusable cups and ceramic mugs (prices from £3.95).
Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters in Aberfeldy, Perthshire – set up by Fiona Grant in 2011 – has an enticing mix of blends such as True North (“sweet, balanced, caramel”); Red Stag Espresso (“bold and fruity with a lovely lingering chocolate finish”); and West Coast Roast (“bright, floral, complex”).
Bags of coffee start from £8.25. Or sign up for a three-month subscription from £25. The accompanying merchandise is also superb, with enamel camp mugs, insulated flasks and bottles, T-shirts, beanies, pin badges, posters and sew-on adventure patches (prices from £5).
Visit lochlomondcoffee.co.uk and glenlyoncoffee.co.uk
COSY CANDLES
Handmade on the shores of Loch Shiel, Glenfinnan Candles not only smell incredible, but they each have monikers that are joyfully evocative of magical moments, such as Bothy Nights, A Highland Christmas and Ceilidh (£16).
Fiona Robertson, who took up the reins and relaunched the business earlier this year, draws inspiration from “the stunning and dramatic landscapes of Glenfinnan and the surrounding area”. Harry Potter fans will love the Steam Train candle (£16), described as “smoky oud with leather, wood and dark vanilla”.
The Coorie Company owned by Sarah Smith has a list of candle scents that reads like a heavenly pairing menu. We’re talking lemongrass and ginger; seaweed and juniper; coconut, vanilla and bergamot; golden berries and frankincense (from £6.50).
Based in Fortrose on the Black Isle, the brand also sells matches in boxes with delightful motifs and monikers such as Lighthouse, Starlight, Swimmer, The Wave and The Sunflower (£6.50).
Visit glenfinnancandles.co.uk and thecooriecompany.com
HEAVENLY HOMEWARE
Interior designer and Scotland’s Home of the Year judge Anna Campbell-Jones has created a gorgeous range of merino wool throws, scarves, cushion covers, stationery, art prints, ceramics and home fragrances inspired by her dual passion for 20th-century design and all things maritime.
Her newly unveiled debut collection draws from the fascinating history of dazzle camouflage and the work of Norman Wilkinson, a British artist who was commissioned by the Royal Navy to design disruptive decoration for merchant and war ships during the First World War.
Campbell-Jones has devised a trio of bold abstract geometric patterns, each named after Shipping Forecast areas: Malin, Lundy and Forth. All the products are made in Scotland from materials sourced within the UK. Prices start from £14.50.
Visit annacampbelljones.com
CULINARY MAGIC
The Hebridean Baker At Home (Black & White Publishing, £26) is the third book by recipes alongside cosy fireside tales, folklore, poetry, stories of adventure and spectacular photography of wild Scottish landscapes.and brings together “Hebridean Hygge”
MasterChef: The Professionals winner Gary Maclean’s latest book Scottish Celebrations (Black & White Publishing, £26) offers a modern twist on traditional dishes for special occasions. It should give plenty of food for thought when it comes to Christmas and Hogmanay fare.
Grow, Cook, Inspire by Helen Cross (£20) is ideal for gardening-loving chefs, as well as those keen to rustle up seasonal dishes all-year round, while The Happy Diet Cookbook by Kayleigh Webster (£20) is perfect for the vegan foodies in your life or anyone curious about yummy plant-based recipes.
Visit hebrideanbaker.com; garymacchef.com; growcookinspire.com; thehappydiet.co.uk
DOG-THEMED DELIGHTS
Walkie Mountains was set up by Glasgow-based Sarah Brand after she created a line of enrichment toys to keep her clever Border collie/Labrador pup Kira entertained.
The online shop is currently stocked with festive-themed snuffle mats and tug toys (we particularly love the candy cane, wreath and reindeer options), as well as natural treats such as biscuits and chews (prices from £1.75).
Bowzos in Edinburgh, meanwhile, sells natty dog-themed accessories, including Harris Tweed collars, leads, bandanas and bow ties (prices from £8).
How about a visit to Unleashed Dog Adventure Park? The sister sites at Pencaitland, East Lothian, and Cousland Park Farm, Midlothian, are great for those nervous about letting their dog off the lead in public spaces or who perhaps have pets with weaker recall skills.
Both locations have agility apparatus aimed at boosting balance and strength, sandpits for digging, as well as sensory gardens packed with textures and smells to help reduce anxiety and stimulate the senses. Bookable sessions last 50 minutes and cost £15, for up to three dogs.
Visit walkiemountainstoys.com; bowzos.co.uk; unleasheddogparks.co.uk
OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS
First up: some book recommendations. Bikepacking Scotland by Markus Stitz (Vertebrate Publishing, £20) contains 20 brilliant, multi-day, off-the-beaten-track cycling routes taking in everything from the drovers’ roads of Perthshire to ferry-hopping on Islay and an alternative to the North Coast 500.
Another cycling-themed must-read is Other Ways To Win by Lee Craigie (Vertebrate Publishing, £14.95) which is a beautifully written account of the former professional mountain bike racer’s pivotal experiences and a testament to the life-affirming power of the outdoors.
Gift vouchers may seem a cop-out, but not when they can be used for thrill-packed activities, such as kayaking, canyoning, gorge walking, white-water rafting or stand-up paddleboarding. Check out options from companies such as Nae Limits, Biggar Adventure and West End Adventure.
When it comes to buying for an outdoors enthusiast, you can’t go far wrong with a top-notch midge repellent. Mary Jean Highland Midge Lotion (from £5) is rated highly in helping keep these biting beasties at bay.
Visit markusstitz.com; instagram.com/leecraigie_; adventurebooks.com; naelimits.co.uk; biggaradventure.co.uk; westendadventure.co.uk; maryjean.co.uk
LUXURY PAMPERING
Siabann – Gaelic for soap – is the brainchild of Fiona Ritchie, founder of the Alloa-based Ochil Soap Company. The handmade soap bars, body lotions, lip balms and moisturisers have a chic, upmarket apothecary feel (from £5.50).
The Christmas gifting range (from £15) has themes such as Pamper Me, Bedtime and Wee Treat. There is also a Bearr Man line of “gentle, vegan skincare products for the grizzly men out there”, including a beard oil and soothing post-shave balm (from £6).
The Isle of Skye Soap Company in Portree makes – as the name suggests – hand-crafted aromatherapy soap bars (£5.20). Run by Fiona Meiklejohn, there are also fantastic bath bombs, with sumptuous scents such as orange, tea tree, geranium and lemongrass (£4.50).
Visit siabann.com and skye-soap.co.uk
MOUTHWATERING TREATS
Quirky Chocolate in Edinburgh offers a fun and delicious choice of artisan-made treats. There are Scottish-themed flavours including caramel wafer and toasted coconut, Dundee cake, iron brew with popping candy and Isle of Skye sea salted caramel (£5.50).
All come in eye-catching packaging, the handiwork of graphic designer-turned-chocolatier Sandra Colamartino, who works with artists and illustrators from across Scotland.
Check out the tongue-in-cheek range of chocolate bars emblazoned with “Scottish Icons”. Straddling culture, sport and politics, choose from tennis player Andy Murray, comedian Billy Connolly, the late actor Sean Connery or former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (£7.50).
Visit quirkychocolate.com
