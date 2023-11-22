Conservative councillors in Glasgow have urged the firm behind Las Vegas’s Sphere to come to the city after plans for a London site were kiboshed by Sadiq Khan.
Thomas Kerr, the leader of the Tory group, told The Herald: “Viva Las Glesga sounds like a great opportunity.”
The Madison Square Garden Company's planning application for a 300ft, 21,000 capacity venue in Stratford was knocked back by the Mayor of London on Monday.
A spokesman said Mr Khan feared it would “result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”
The sphere would have been illuminated with the highest resolution LED screen on Earth, with an immersive sound system to host concerts, shows and sporting events.
However, the screens on the outside of the building would not be turned off overnight as the project would, in part, be funded by advertising revenue.
City Hall in London said the intensity of this illumination would “cause significant light intrusion resulting in significant harm to the outlook of neighbouring properties, detriment to human health, and significant harm to the general amenity enjoyed by residents of their own homes”.
The company said they were “disappointed” by the decision but that “many forward-thinking cities” were “eager to bring this technology to their communities.”
Councillor Kerr said Glasgow should be one of those cities.
“Glasgow has consistently proved its worth as a city capable of staging the biggest events and being home to world-class venues. That’s why the Sphere development would be a huge boost to our city’s economy.
“All too often we have seen a lack of ambition from this SNP-led council when it comes to attracting investment into our city and that attitude must change."
The councillor added: “While the devil will be in the detail, Viva Las Glesga sounds like a great opportunity for our city and by bringing this Las Vegas-style arena to Glasgow.
“I urge the Council Leader to back my calls and confirm that Glasgow City Council will least explore this as a potential possibility, now that Labour’s anti-business London Mayor has counted them out of the running.”
The $2.3bn Las Vegas Sphere, with its 700,000 square feet of programmable video screens, opened in September with a U2 residency.
According to reports, Beyoncé could take to the stage when Bono and the Edge finish up in February.
Over the weekend, it was programmed so that on the outside it looked like a colossal motor racing helmet to coincide with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Previously, it has been a humongous eyeball, a massive emoji and a whopping great big basketball.
A council spokesman said: “Glasgow is one of the world’s great events and entertainment cities – and the council has a strong track record of supporting these sectors over a number of years.
“However, before looking at any new mega venue – let alone a $2bn stadium-sized one – we would clearly need to understand a whole range of factors; from the proposed location and business plan, to the impact on other venues such as the OVO Hydro.”
Explaining why the application in London had been rejected, a spokesperson for Mr Khan said: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.
“But as part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the Mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”
A Sphere Entertainment spokesperson said: “While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will concentrate on those.”
