What’s the story?
Eilish McColgan: Running in the Family.
Tell me more.
This new documentary charts the journey of Scottish runner Eilish McColgan as she follows in the footsteps of her mother Liz by carving a successful career in world-class athletics.
The one-hour BBC Scotland programme promises “candid interviews, compelling archive film and behind-the-scenes footage” as the duo reflect on their respective paths and fascinating two-prong relationship as mother-daughter and coach-athlete.
A quick recap please?
Dundee-born Liz McColgan burst into the public consciousness when she won gold in the 10,000m at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.
She went on to take silver over the same distance at the 1988 Olympics and became a world champion in 1991. Her other achievements include winning the New York, Tokyo and London marathons.
To date, Eilish McColgan has claimed Commonwealth Games gold at 10,000m and silver at 5,000m, as well as an impressive clutch of medals at European level. She is a three-time Olympian.
What can we expect?
Eilish has broken every track record that her mum has held, except the marathon. The cameras chronicle her training - from victories and blistering times to injuries, media pressure and bouts of self-doubt - as she prepares for her much-anticipated London Marathon debut earlier this year.
When can I watch?
Eilish McColgan: Running in the Family, BBC Scotland, Thursday, 10pm.
