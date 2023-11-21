Thousands of homes in Glasgow and the surrounding area have been plunged into darkness by a power cut on Tuesday evening.
SP Energy Works confirmed that there is a power cut affecting the G3, G4, G12, G20, G21, G22, G23. G62, G64 and G66 postcode areas of the city and Milngavie, Bishopbriggs, Balmore and Bearsden.
SP Energy Works said it had "no advance warning" of the power cut and first became aware of it at 5.25pm on Tuesday.
"Our control centre will attempt to restore your electricity supply remotely, and we will also send our next available engineers to the area to find and fix the fault as quickly and as safely as possible", the distribution network said.
November 21, 2023
Power is expected to be restored by 7.30pm, SP Energy Works added.
The full list of postcodes affected by the power cut are:
FK20RW, G128PS, G13JW, G13JX, G200AA, G200AB, G200AD, G200AG, G200AN, G200AR, G200AS, G200AU, G200AX, G200AY, G200BB, G200BH, G200BQ, G200DD, G200EG, G211UY, G211XD, G211XE, G211XF, G211XH, G211XJ, G211XS, G22, G221AA, G226DX, G226LA, G226LP, G226LR, G226LS, G226LT, G226LU, G226LX, G226LY, G226LZ, G226NB, G226ND, G226OO, G226PD, G226PN, G226PP, G226PS, G226PW, G226PY, G226QD, G226QE, G226QF, G226QG, G226QH, G226QJ, G226QL, G226QN, G226QQ, G226QR, G226QS, G226QX, G226RB, G226SJ, G226SL, G226SN, G226SW, G226SZ, G226TA, G226TB, G227AP, G227AR, G227AW, G227BD, G227BE, G227BT, G227BU, G227DP, G227DR, G227DS, G227DT, G227DU, G227DW, G227DX, G227DY, G227DZ, G227EA, G227EB, G227ED, G227EE, G227EF, G227EG, G227EU, G227HE, G227HF, G227HG, G227HH, G227HJ, G227HL, G227HN, G227HP, G227HQ, G227JE, G227JF, G227JG, G227JJ, G227JL, G227JN, G227JP, G227JQ, G227JR, G227JS, G227JT, G227JW, G227LH, G227LJ, G227LL, G227LN, G227LP, G227LR, G227LS, G227LT, G227LU, G227LW, G227LX, G227LY, G227LZ, G227NA, G227NB, G227ND, G227NE, G227NT, G227NU, G227NX, G227NY, G227NZ, G227PA, G227PB, G227PD, G227PE, G227PF, G227PG, G227PH, G227PJ, G227PL, G227PN, G227PP, G227PQ, G227PR, G227PS, G227PT, G227PU, G227PW, G227PX, G227PY, G227QQ, G227QX, G227QZ, G227RA, G227RB, G227RD, G227RE, G227RF, G227RG, G227RH, G227RJ, G227RL, G227RN, G227RP, G227RQ, G227RW, G227SB, G227SD, G227TQ, G227TS, G227UP, G227XA, G227XS, G227XT, G235HB, G235HD, G235HE, G235HF, G235HG, G235HQ, G235NB, G235NE, G235NF, G235NH, G235NL, G235PZ, G235WW, G313DQ, G337DB, G49SP, G611AA, G611FE, G612AA, G612AB, G612AD, G612AE, G612AF, G612AG, G612AU, G612AX, G612AY, G612AZ, G612BA, G612BB, G612BD, G612BG, G612BT, G612DA, G612DB, G612DD, G612DE, G612DH, G612DJ, G612DP, G612DQ, G612DW, G612DY, G612EA, G612ED, G612EE, G612EL, G612EN, G612HS, G612NA, G612NW, G612QJ, G612QL, G612QN, G612QP, G612QR, G612QW, G612RR, G612RT, G612SE, G612SF, G612SG, G612SJ, G612SL, G612SN, G612SQ, G612ST, G612SW, G612TH, G612TJ, G612TP, G612TQ, G612TX, G613AB, G613AH, G613BB, G613BX, G613BY, G613DG, G613DH, G613DJ, G613DL, G613DN, G613DP, G613DQ, G613DR, G613DS, G613DT, G613DU, G613DW, G613DX, G613DY, G613DZ, G613EA, G613EL, G613EP, G613ER, G613ES, G613ET, G613EU, G613EX, G613EY, G613EZ, G613HA, G613HB, G613HD, G613HE, G613HF, G613HG, G613HH, G613HJ, G613HL, G613HN, G613HQ, G613JN, G613JY, G613LA, G613LB, G613LD, G613LE, G613LF, G613LG, G613LH, G613LJ, G613LQ, G613LS, G613LT, G613LU, G613LX, G613LY, G613ND, G613NF, G613NG, G613NH, G613NJ, G613NL, G613NN, G613NP, G613NQ, G613NR, G613NS, G613NT, G613NU, G613NW, G613NX, G613NY, G613NZ, G613PA, G613PB, G613PD, G613PG, G613PL, G613PP, G613PR, G613PS, G613PT, G613PU, G613PW, G613PX, G613PY, G613PZ, G613QA, G613QB, G613QD, G613QE, G613QF, G613QG, G613QH, G613QJ, G613QL, G613QQ, G613RP, G613RQ, G613RR, G613RW, G613SG, G613SN, G613SU, G613SW, G614LU, G614LY, G614LZ, G614NL, G614NN, G614NR, G614NS, G614NT, G614NU, G614NW, G614NX, G614PA, G614PD, G614PE, G614PZ, G614QH, G614QL, G614QN, G614QP, G614QR, G614QS, G614QT, G614QU, G614QW, G614QX, G614QY, G614QZ, G614RA, G614RB, G614RD, G614RE, G614RL, G614RN, G614RR, G614RT, G614RY, G614RZ, G614SD, G614SE, G614SF, G614SJ, G614SL, G614SN, G614SQ, G614SR, G614TA, G62, G621AA, G626, G626AF, G626AH, G626AJ, G626AL, G626AP, G626AQ, G626AR, G626AS, G626AT, G626AU, G626AW, G626AY, G626BB, G626BJ, G626BU, G626BZ, G626DB, G626DD, G626DQ, G626EE, G626EF, G626EG, G626EJ, G626EL, G626EN, G626EP, G626EQ, G626ER, G626ES, G626ET, G626EU, G626EW, G626EX, G626EY, G626EZ, G626HA, G626HB, G626HD, G626HE, G626HF, G626HG, G626HH, G626HL, G626HN, G626HP, G626HR, G626HS, G626HT, G626HU, G626HW, G626HX, G626HY, G626HZ, G626JA, G626JD, G626JE, G626JF, G626JG, G626JH, G626JL, G626JN, G626JP, G626JQ, G626JT, G626JU, G626JX, G626JY, G626JZ, G626LA, G626LB, G626LF, G626LG, G626LH, G626LN, G626LT, G626LU, G626LX, G626LY, G626NB, G626NE, G626NF, G626NG, G626NH, G626NL, G626NP, G626NQ, G626NR, G626NT, G626NW, G626NZ, G626PY, G626QA, G626QG, G626QL, G626QT, G626QZ, G627AJ, G627AL, G627AN, G627AP, G627AR, G627AS, G627AT, G627AW, G627BA, G627HQ, G627JH, G627JJ, G627JL, G627JN, G627JP, G627JR, G627JT, G627JU, G627JW, G627LB, G627LE, G627LF, G627LN, G627LS, G627SR, G627SS, G627SU, G627SX, G627SY, G627XX, G628AA, G628AF, G628AG, G628AH, G628AJ, G628AL, G628AN, G628AP, G628AQ, G628AR, G628AS, G628AT, G628AU, G628AW, G628AX, G628AY, G628AZ, G628BA, G628BB, G628BE, G628DB, G628DD, G628DE, G628DH, G628DJ, G628DL, G628DN, G628DP, G628DQ, G628DR, G628DS, G628DT, G628DU, G628EJ, G628EL, G628EN, G628EQ, G628HA, G628HB, G628HD, G628HE, G628HF, G628HG, G628HH, G628HJ, G628HL, G628HN, G628HP, G628HQ, G628HR, G628HS, G628HT, G628HU, G628HW, G628HX, G628HY, G628LB, G628LD, G628LE, G628LF, G628LG, G628LQ, G628LS, G628LT, G628LX, G628NA, G628NB, G628ND, G628NE, G628NF, G628NG, G628NH, G628NJ, G628NL, G628NN, G628NP, G628NQ, G628NR, G628NS, G628NT, G628NU, G628NW, G628NX, G628NY, G628PA, G628PB, G628PF, G628PJ, G628PL, G628WW, G628XX, G629BD, G629BE, G630SE, G631AA, G637AF, G638BE, G639, G639AA, G639AB, G639AD, G639AE, G639AG, G639AH, G639AL, G639AQ, G639AR, G639AZ, G639BB, G639BD, G639BE, G639BF, G639BL, G639BN, G639BP, G639BQ, G639BS, G639BT, G639BU, G639BW, G639BX, G639BY, G639BZ, G639DA, G639DB, G639DD, G639DE, G639DF, G639DG, G639DH, G639DJ, G639DL, G639DN, G639DP, G639DQ, G639DR, G639DW, G639EB, G639ED, G639EE, G639EF, G639EG, G639EH, G639EJ, G639EL, G639EN, G639EP, G639EQ, G639ER, G639ES, G639ET, G639EU, G639EW, G639EX, G639EY, G639EZ, G639HA, G639HP, G639HR, G639HS, G639HT, G639HU, G639HW, G639HX, G639HY, G639HZ, G639JA, G639JB, G639JD, G639JE, G639JF, G639JG, G639JH, G639JP, G639JQ, G639JW, G639WW, G639XX, G64, G641AA, G641BF, G641NQ, G641SB, G641SD, G641SE, G641SL, G641TS, G642AD, G642AJ, G642AL, G642AN, G642AR, G642AS, G642AT, G642AU, G642AW, G642AX, G642AY, G642AZ, G642BA, G642BB, G642BD, G642BE, G642BG, G642BH, G642BJ, G642BL, G642BQ, G642BS, G642BT, G642BU, G642BW, G642BX, G642BY, G642BZ, G642DB, G642DD, G642DE, G642DG, G642DH, G642DJ, G642DL, G642DN, G642DQ, G642DS, G642DT, G642DU, G642DW, G642DX, G642DY, G642DZ, G642EA, G642EB, G642ED, G642EE, G642EF, G642EG, G642EH, G642EJ, G642EL, G642EN, G642EP, G642EQ, G642ER, G642ES, G642ET, G642EU, G642EW, G642EX, G642EY, G642HF, G642HG, G642HR, G642HS, G642PA, G642PT, G642PX, G642PY, G642PZ, G642QG, G642QN, G642SU, G642SW, G642SX, G642SY, G642SZ, G642TA, G642TB, G642TG, G642TS, G643AA, G643AB, G643AD, G643AE, G643AF, G643AG, G643AL, G643BG, G643BH, G643BJ, G643BU, G643DT, G643HP, G643HX, G643JE, G643JF, G643JH, G643JJ, G643JL, G643JP, G643JQ, G643PA, G643PB, G643PD, G643PE, G643QA, G643QB, G643QD, G643QE, G643QH, G643QL, G643QN, G644, G644AE, G644AF, G644AG, G644AH, G644AJ, G644AL, G644AN, G644AP, G644AQ, G644AS, G644AT, G644AU, G644AW, G644AX, G644AY, G644AZ, G644BA, G644BB, G644BD, G644BG, G644BH, G644BL, G644BN, G644BP, G644BQ, G644BS, G644BT, G644BU, G644BW, G644BX, G644BY, G644BZ, G644DA, G644DB, G644DD, G644DE, G644DF, G644DG, G644DH, G644DJ, G644DL, G644DN, G644DP, G644DQ, G644DR, G644DS, G644DW, G644DX, G644DY, G644DZ, G644EA, G644EB, G644ED, G644EE, G644EF, G644EG, G644EH, G644EJ, G644EL, G644EN, G644EP, G644EQ, G644ER, G644ES, G644ET, G644EU, G644EW, G644EX, G644EY, G644EZ, G644HD, G644HE, G644HF, G644HG, G644HH, G644HJ, G644HL, G644HN, G644HP, G644HQ, G644HR, G644HS, G644HW, G644JA, G644JG, G644LA, G644LG, G644LH, G644LW, G652AA, G657, G657AB, G657AD, G657AH, G657AJ, G657AN, G657AR, G657DA, G657DD, G657DE, G657EJ, G657EL, G657EX, G657EZ, G657HE, G657HG, G657HX, G657HY, G657JH, G657JJ, G657JP, G657JW, G657LF, G657LG, G657LL, G657NN, G657NP, G657NW, G661AA, G661RH, G661RJ, G661RN, G661TB, G664, G667AA, G667AB, G667AD, G667AE, G667AF, G667AG, G667AH, G667AJ, G667AL, G667AN, G667AP, G667AQ, G667AR, G667AS, G667AT, G667AW, G667AX, G667AZ, G667BB, G667BD, G667BE, G667BF, G667DA, G667DB, G667DD, G667DE, G667DF, G667DG, G667DH, G667DJ, G667DL, G667DN, G667DP, G667DQ, G667DR, G667DS, G667DT, G667DU, G667DW, G667DX, G667DY, G667DZ, G667EA, G667EB, G667ED, G667EE, G667EF, G667EG, G667EH, G667EJ, G667EL, G667EN, G667EQ, G667ES, G667ET, G667EX, G667EY, G667EZ, G667GA, G667GB, G667GD, G667GE, G667GF, G667GH, G667GJ, G667GL, G667GN, G667GP, G667GQ, G667GU, G667GX, G667HA, G667HB, G667HD, G667HE, G667HF, G667HG, G667HH, G667HJ, G667HL, G667HN, G667HP, G667HQ, G667HR, G667HS, G667HT, G667HU, G667HW, G667HX, G667HY, G667JB, G667JG, G667JH, G667JJ, G667JL, G667JN, G667JP, G667JQ, G667JR, G667JS, G667JT, G667JU, G667JW, G667JX, G667JY, G667JZ, G667LA, G667LD, G667LE, G667LF, G667LG, G667LH, G667LL, G667LP, G667LQ, G667LX, G667LY, G667LZ, G667NA, G667NB, G667NE, G667NF, G667NG, G667NL, G667NN, G667NP, G667NU, G667NW, G667VV, G669BF, G697TP, G718PQ, G720PZ, G727ZY, G728RN, G732HZ, G733AQ, G768DX, KA32GH, PA48JA
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel