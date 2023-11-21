Former TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles has died aged 64 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, her children have announced.
She was best known for co-presenting ITV’s Posh Frocks And New Trousers with Sarah Greene and also appeared on a number of panel shows over the years.
A statement shared to her Instagram by her children Molly and Tedd said their “incredible mother” died on Monday afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove.
It read: “In July, Mum was diagnosed with a stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.
“In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies.
“In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.”
They described their mother as “one of a kind” and “an enigma to those privileged to share her life”.
“True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end. Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did,” the statement added.
The children thanked well-wishers for their support and asked for donations to be made to Martlets Hospice instead of flowers or gifts as they said their “exceptional care was a great source of comfort throughout this journey”.
In 2013, Giles appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! but became the first famous face to leave the jungle.
She was previously married to Ultravox singer Midge Ure with whom she shared daughter Molly, but they later separated. Giles also had a second child, her son Tedd.
