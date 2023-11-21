Organisers of Scotland’s biggest music festival have announced the headline acts set to entertain crowds when it returns to Glasgow next summer.
Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon and superstar DJ Calvin Harris have all been booked to play Trnsmt 2024.
Gallagher will headline the main stage on the festival’s opening day, celebrating 30 years of Oasis’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe by playing every one of its 11 standout tracks.
The 51-year-old said of his upcoming appearance: “Can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next summer to headline TRNSMT. I’ll be playing songs from Definitely Maybe as well as some solo stuff. See you there.”
Cinnamon will headline the next night after a four-year absence from the festival. He said: “Get hounded on the daily to do TRNSMT again, well hound no more. On Saturday July 13 there’s going to be a big lovely summer sing song. See you there.”
Harris will then perform a DJ set the following evening to bring the event to a close.
Other artists scheduled to perform from July 12 to 14 next year include Scottish-American band Garbage, Mancunian four-piece Courteeners and electronic duo Chase and Status.
Pop girlband Sugababes and ’80s icon Rick Astley have also been booked to play their hits, with many more acts still to be announced.
Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “After welcoming one of the best crowds Trnsmt has ever seen in 2023 we can’t wait to have everyone back for the seventh year of incredible live music.
“We’ve created the dream line-up for a lot of our Trnsmt fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced – but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest line-up yet.
“Next year is expected to be a sell-out so get your hands on tickets now to avoid disappointment.”
Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday November 24, with pre-sale live from 5pm on Wednesday November 22.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here