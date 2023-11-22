The areas included in the scheme are Moray, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, City of Aberdeen, Angus and Fife.

The scheme will open for applications next month and be administered by the Scottish Government.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon is expected to provide details of the new funding when she addresses an event at AgriScot, which will take place at the Royal Highland Centre on Wednesday.

She said ahead of her speech: “I’ve seen first-hand the devastating impacts that flooding had on our rural communities from storm events last month. Those same communities continue to deal with the after-effects to this day.

“Repairing damaged flood banks is a crucial step to safeguarding rural communities and land from any future extreme weather events.

“That is why we are providing £1.8 million in support to help ease the financial burden on farmers affected by floods.”