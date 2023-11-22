The plot earmarked for development is scrubland 70 metres east of 1 Lochside Court in the South Gyle area of the city, next to the Edinburgh Park Premier Inn and Edinburgh Park rail and tram station.

"Giant" US architecture firm HOK is on board for the designs, according to architecture forum Edinburgh SSC.

The plot of land at Edinburgh Park (Image: AEG Europe)

Alex Hill, president and CEO of AEG Europe, told The Scotsman: “AEG is thrilled to announce this spectacular new arena for Edinburgh.

“It’s a location with immense potential, amplified by Parabola’s transformative development and regeneration of Edinburgh Park.

“The much needed 8,500-capacity arena will bring world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, further cementing its reputation as a destination for culture and global tourism.

“We look forward to this development becoming an integral part of the local community and complementing one of the best cities in the world for the arts and live entertainment.”

Read more: Luxury Irish chain opens first Scottish hotel in city centre

Reacting to the news, council leader Cammy Day said: "Great to see plans for an Edinburgh Arena at Edinburgh Park. Great opportunity for Edinburgh. Looking forward to consultation and plans being submitted."

The preliminary application, which can be seen on the Edinburgh council website, relates to land which has already existing consent for an aparthotel, retail, office space and cinema.

Alongside the arena, the proposal includes hot food and bar amenities, new access, parking, and infrastructure development at the site.

Public consultations into the plans will be held on December 4 and January 9 2024 from 3pm-7pm at 1 New Park Square.

There have been long-awaited plans for a new indoor arena for Edinburgh for some time. In December 2019, plans were unveiled for a 8,000-capacity venue on a site at Straiton.

By contrast, Murrayfield Stadium has capacity for 67,000 people, while Hampden Park can accommodate 51,000.