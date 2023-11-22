St Andrew's Day will see Scots mark the feast day of patron saint Andrew the Apostle.
The national day is an opportunity to wave a saltire flag and celebrate all things Scottish, from food and drink to music and ceilidh dancing.
Although it is not as popular a celebration as Burns Night, Scots still mark the occasion with spirited events and festivities.
When is St Andrew's Day in 2023?
Every year, the day to celebrate Saint Andrew is held on November 30 in Scotland.
This year, St Andrew's Day takes place on Thursday November 30, 2023.
Is there a bank holiday on St Andrew's Day?
For people in Scotland, yes. The Scottish Parliament declared St Andrew's Day a bank holiday in 2006.
However, it is not law, so it is up to the discretion of Scottish employers. If November 30 falls on a weekend, staff can be given the Friday or Monday off instead.
Meanwhile, Scottish schools do not take St Andrew's Day off, with children still required to go into class.
Who was Saint Andrew? History and connection to Scotland
Saint Andrew was an apostle of Jesus Christ, and the brother to Simon Peter.
According to the Bible, Andrew and Peter were seen fishing by Jesus on the shores of Galilee, where he called for them instead to be "fishers of men".
After Jesus' death, Andrew preached his teachings. But he was later martyred on an x-shaped cross, or saltire. Since, the diagonal cross has been associated with Saint Andrew.
Legend goes that the shape formed in clouds ahead of a decisive battle at Athelstaneford in East Lothian between the combined forces of Picts and Scots against Angles and Saxons in around 832 AD.
King Angus, high king of Alba, prayed to Saint Andrew and saw a white saltire in the blue sky. He vowed to make Andrew the patron saint of Scotland if the Scots won - and they did.
But it wasn't until Scotland's independence was declared with the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320 that St Andrew became the nation's official patron saint and the saltire Scotland's flag.
