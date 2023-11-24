summerhall.co.uk

An Uncanny Feeling That She Was Being Watched

1 December-25 February. Entry free. Meadows Gallery, Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.

Camila Ospina Gaitan has created a host of contemporary sculptures that redefine concept of the male gaze. The exhibition of contemporary pieces showcases the artist’s unique perspective on gender, culture and identity. Through her work, Gaitan encourages a profound dialogue on the control, objectification and reclamation of the female form.

Back to the Future (Image: University of Dundee)

Back to the Future

25 November-3 February. Entry free. Lamb Gallery, Tower Building, Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4HN.

The 1950s were an era of innovation in many fields of science and design and this exhibition at Lamb Gallery showcases just that. There is a wide range of objects and artworks from the University of Dundee Museum Collections. Discover bold new designs for furniture and textiles as well as cutting-edge scientific equipment and medical breakthroughs.

Resistance

1-24 December. Entry free. The Zoom Club, Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.

Resistance is the latest iteration of an ambitious two year long work conceived by renowned poet and artist Peter Sacks. The exhibition consists of a sequence of 62 portraits of iconic figures who fought against political, racial and cultural oppression.

Prize

25-26 November. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

It’s the last chance to catch this solo presentation by artist Ilona Szalay on display at Arusha Gallery. Born in Beirut but now based in London, Szalay’s work has been exhibited at numerous London galleries including the Royal Academy and Whitfield Fine Art. Szalay has also been the recipient of several artistic honours, winning the Italian contemporary art prize ORA back in 2013 and selected as a finalist for the prestigious Threadneedle Prize.

Academicians VI

25 November-27 January. Entry free. Glasgow Print Studio, 25&48 King Street, Glasgow, G1 5QO.

This is the sixth in a series of exhibitions that bring together the outstanding work of four well respected Royal Scottish Academicians. Discover printmaking, paintings, photography and sculptural forms in this broad-ranging survey of work by four artists at the height of their practice.

The Glorious Light of the West

25 November-16 December. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery, 182 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4HG.

Jolomo has painted in all sorts of locations across Europe but consistently returns to the Scottish scenery of the west. There are 50 newly painted works on display, all inspired by the celebrated light of the west coast.

Reclaimed Wood, Reincarnated Beauty

21 November-29 November. Entry free. The Alchemy Experiment, 157 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8TS.

An artist originally from Pakistan but now residing in Glasgow, Sadia Gul Ibrahim creates work that encapsulates the awe-inspiring grandeur of old mosques, cathedrals and palaces found in civilisations of the Middle East, Central and South Asia, North Africa and Turkey, the Iberian peninsula and even the UK and Europe. Remarkable structures with intricate doors, windows and balconies embody a sense of mystery and allure, inviting viewers to wander through these intricately carved portals.

If You’ve Seen It, You Haven’t Seen It

25-26 November. Entry free. Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.

Artist Ellen Renton explores photography from a visually impaired perspective as well as cultural notions of sight and failures of image descriptions. An immersive audio guide leads you through a series of images but an unreliable narrator aims to provoke questions about the tension between what our eyes perceive and the guide’s narration.

Victoria Lowe (Image: Victoria Lowe)

Low Winter

Sun 30 November-23 December. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

The Scottish Gallery is closing the year with a focus on the crisp winter scenes of Victoria Crowe’s work in her new exhibition, Low Winter Sun. Crowe documents the journey from the Scottish Borders to the islands of Orkney and back again, introducing the viewer to the varied landscapes captured along the way.

