Perle Hotels has been given listed building consent for internal alterations to create a restaurant and spa facilities at the B-listed 5-star hotel.

However, Robert Seaton, a reporter appointed by Scottish Ministers, rejected the owner's application to extend the hotel to create a new accommodation wing.

The hotel's owners took their case to the Scottish Parliament due to an apparent failure by Highland Council to make a decision on this aspect of the plans.

The reporter said there was a number of discrepancies in the owner's proposals and insufficient information had been provided on the materials planned for the extension.

READ MORE: Demolition of 'stain' on Glencoe's glorious landscape can't come soon enough

Mr Seaton said the main issues in dispute in this appeal were the impacts of the new extension building on the listed building and its setting.

He said listed consent was not required for the extension itself but does come into play because the plans require changes to a wall in the old building.

He said modern steel platforms connecting the two parts would also be "out of keeping in colour, material and design with the red and grey stone and Scottish-baronial

design of the existing house."

The Scottish-baronial mansion was designed by celebrate architect ​Robert Rowand Anderson (Image: Google)

The council did not object to the conversion of existing bedrooms into a restaurant and spa facilities.

The B-listed hotel was built by Lord Strathcona in 1896 for his wife Isabella.

He was born in Scotland but made his fortunes in Canada rising to the governor of the Hudson Bay Company and also famously instigated the building of the Canadian Pacific railway.

Sir Robert Rowand Anderson was one of Scotland's most celebrated architects (Image: Archive)

The significance of Glencoe House extends to its famous Edinburgh-born architect, who was chosen by King Edward V to design alterations at Balmoral Castle. He was awarded the highest honour of the architectural profession of the gold medal for this work.

READ MORE: The A82 village mystery that has left car mechanics baffled

Robert Rowand Anderson lived from 1834 to 1921. He became Scotland's leading architect at the end of the 1800s, deploying a wide range of styles ranging from Classical to Scottish Gothic and Scots Baronial.

His most prominent work includes: Holyrood Abbey in 1877; Mount Stuart for the 3rd Marques of Bute in 1878 and the National Portrait Gallery and Museum of Antiquities, Edinburgh 1884. He also designed the library at Glasgow's Pollok House and renovations at the Grand Central Hotel.

Glencoe House became a military hospital during the Second World War and, after the war, served as a maternity hospital until the 1960s when it became a hospital for geriatric patients; it then closed in 2009.

The property was put up for sale after local people failed to raise the £450,000 necessary to buy it under the Land Reform Act, having been given only five months to raise the £1.5M necessary to buy and restore the building.

Unknown to the South Lochaber Community Company the Big Lottery Fund proceeds were being diverted to the London Olympics and the funding request was denied.

It was sold in 2011 to a private buyer and after a restoration it was reopened as a hotel in August 2012.

Glencoe House is composed of 14 suites split between the main mansion house and six self-catering lodges.

Earlier this year it was named among the UK's top 12 best boutique hotels by TripAdvisor.

It is set in 10 acres of private gardens and guests staying in one of the house's suites can gaze at the Pap of Glencoe from their window.