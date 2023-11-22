Residents in Glasgow and North Lanarkshire have been advised they may see armed police on the streets on Tuesday. 

Police Scotland confirmed that officers are taking part in a ‘live play exercise’ in Airdrie and Cumbernauld and the Gorbals and Pollokshaws areas of Glasgow.

“The training is standard procedure and not in response to a specific threat or intelligence”, police said.

“We thank the public for understanding while this important training is carried out.”

