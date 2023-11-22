Unite the union has now halted the action after a new deal was tabled, stopping what would have been extensive travel disruption across the city.

Planned industrial action between Friday, November 24 and Friday, December 1 has been cancelled.

A spokesperson for First Bus Scotland said the company appreciated the situation would have caused uncertainty for passengers and apologised for this.

He said: "Following further talks with union representatives, we can confirm a new offer will be put forward to union members for ballot by Unite with unanimous recommendation of acceptance.

"We appreciate the uncertainty this will have caused our customers and employees and wish to thank them for their patience while the discussions took place.

"All First Bus services across Greater Glasgow will operate as planned."

