This initiative was recognised by MP Neale Hanvey who then raised an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons, a testament to the fruitful collaboration between MPH Group and Navien UK.

2023 has indeed been a landmark year for MPH, as accolades and industry recognitions came flooding in. MPH were awarded Boiler Installation company of the year - Scotland at the prestige awards, and made a mark at the Energy Efficiency Awards, clinching finalist spots for “Scotland Boiler Installer of the Year” and “Vulnerable Customer Support Organisation of the Year”.

The spotlight was also on them at the Energy Awards as finalists for the “Campaign of the Year”.

The anticipation builds as they await the outcomes from the esteemed H&V News Awards in London, often dubbed as the Oscars of the HVAC industry which sees MPH rubbing shoulders with industry giants. Additionally, the Herald Scottish Family Business Awards 2023 sees them as finalists in the categories of Commitment to the Community and Scottish Family Business of the Year (Small-Medium).

Though Fife is their stronghold, MPH Group’s stellar services have a broader reach.

Their top-notch kitchen and bathroom installations are in high demand in areas like Edinburgh, Falkirk, and Dundee. Moreover, MPH’s boiler services, a hallmark of trust and reliability, cover the entirety of mainland Scotland, supported by their dedicated engineers stationed across various regions.

Adding another feather to their cap, MPH recently announced their community partnership with the renowned Celtic Football Club.

Ewan McLean, MD of MPH Group, reflected: “The awards and nominations underscore our relentless drive and passion. It’s about the bond with our community, the commitment we uphold, and the trust they have in us. While Heat2Eat is a shining example, our journey has only just begun.”

On the immediate horizon, excitement brews as MPH is gearing up to unveil their state-of-the-art Kitchen, Bathroom, and Boiler showroom in Dunfermline, Fife.

For customers choosing MPH’s services, a delightful perk awaits: an automatic entry into a holiday giveaway for a lavish stay at the 5-star Moon Palace resort in Cancun, Mexico, with the draw scheduled for 1st April 2024.

As the curtains slowly draw on 2023, MPH Group is poised and ready for another year of unmatched service, unparalleled quality, and community-driven endeavours.

For Scots on the lookout for premium home improvements or boiler installations, MPH Group is, without doubt, the benchmark of excellence.

To find out more about MPH Group visit www.mph.group and for boiler services visit www.mphboilers.co.uk or call 0800 779 7778