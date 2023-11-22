Shona Robison has described the Autumn Statement as the “worst case scenario for Scotland’s finances”
The Finance Secretary said Jeremy Hunt had failed to deliver the funding needed by the devolved governments.
She said it would make her budget next month "even more severe."
READ MORE: Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland owner to be sold to public
According to the Treasury, Jeremy Hunt’s announcement should lead to Barnett Consequentials of £545m for the Scottish Government.
They also said his decision to cut National Insurance would see 2.4 million workers in Scotland save around £340.
However, Ms Robison described that as the “wrong priority” and warned that it would deprive public services of “vital funding.”
The Deputy First Minister said the UK Government had "let Scotland down on every count."
She added: “The cut to National Insurance shows the UK Government has the wrong priorities at the wrong time, depriving public services of vital funding.
“Shockingly, the health funding announced today represents an increase of less than 0.01% to Scotland’s health budget in 2024-25.”
Ms Robison welcomed the increases to the state pension and Local Housing Allowance are welcome, but she said the increase to the minimum wage “fell well short” of the Real Living Wage.
She also described some of the measures for businesses announced by Mr Hunt as “positive”, but said they “come in the face of UK growth having been projected downwards as a result of Brexit and the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy.”
The minister said she would “assess the full implications of today’s statement as we develop a Budget that meets the needs of the people of Scotland, in line with our missions of equality, community and opportunity.”
#AutumnStatement is the worst case scenario for Scotland’s finances, it failed to deliver funding that devolved govts need, making our budget next year even more severe. One example, new health consequentials next year amount to £10.8m which is 0.01% of the health budget, grim!— Shona Robison MSP (@ShonaRobison) November 22, 2023
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack disagreed, describing Mr Hunt's announcements as "great news for Scotland."
He added: "The Chancellor confirmed more than £200 million of new, direct UK Government investment in exciting projects across Scotland, which will create jobs, boost growth and transform communities.
“Plus, there will be an additional £545 million in Barnett Consequentials for the Scottish Government, on top of their record block grant.
"There is a lot to cheer about, not least the duty freeze on spirits to support Scotland’s biggest export industry.”
READ MORE: Chancellor announces inflation-busting rise to state pension
In his analysis of the statement, Philip Whyte, the director of the IPPR thinktank in Scotland, said the biggest story was the “tax giveaway over much needed funding increases for public services.”
He added: “With real-terms cuts set to continue, all departments are going to face a continued squeeze and the risk of a return to austerity – with the Scottish Government not immune to that.
"All eyes now turn to the Scottish Budget – where the devolution settlement means the Scottish Government simply won’t have the same headroom or options available to it and tough choices will be required."
Sean Cockburn, the chair of the Chartered Institute of Taxation’s Scottish Technical Committee, said the the changes would mean that a Scottish taxpayers with income under £27,850 will pay less income tax and National Insurance combined, compared to those with equivalent earnings in the rest of the UK.
However, above this, they will start to pay more because of the higher rates of Scottish Income Tax that already exist.”
He continued: ”Even with the reduction announced today taken into account, a Scottish taxpayer with earnings between £43,663 and £50,270 will pay a marginal combined rate of 52% on that slice of income, compared to 30% elsewhere in the UK.”
READ MORE: Jeremy Hunt cuts National Insurance bills as growth hits 'dead end'
Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said there was “precious little” in the budget to “tackle the cost of living.”
“There was also deafening silence on health care which means there will be little in the way of hope for those stuck on waiting lists in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK.”
Scottish Greens economy spokesperson, Maggie Chapman described the statement as “deeply unimpressive and unambitious.”
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said nothing announced the budget “comes close to changing the fact working people are worse off under this Tory government.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here