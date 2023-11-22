She said it would make her budget next month "even more severe."

According to the Treasury, Jeremy Hunt’s announcement should lead to Barnett Consequentials of £545m for the Scottish Government.

They also said his decision to cut National Insurance would see 2.4 million workers in Scotland save around £340.

However, Ms Robison described that as the “wrong priority” and warned that it would deprive public services of “vital funding.”

The Deputy First Minister said the UK Government had "let Scotland down on every count."

She added: “The cut to National Insurance shows the UK Government has the wrong priorities at the wrong time, depriving public services of vital funding.

“Shockingly, the health funding announced today represents an increase of less than 0.01% to Scotland’s health budget in 2024-25.”

Ms Robison welcomed the increases to the state pension and Local Housing Allowance are welcome, but she said the increase to the minimum wage “fell well short” of the Real Living Wage.

She also described some of the measures for businesses announced by Mr Hunt as “positive”, but said they “come in the face of UK growth having been projected downwards as a result of Brexit and the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy.”

The minister said she would “assess the full implications of today’s statement as we develop a Budget that meets the needs of the people of Scotland, in line with our missions of equality, community and opportunity.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack disagreed, describing Mr Hunt's announcements as "great news for Scotland."

He added: "The Chancellor confirmed more than £200 million of new, direct UK Government investment in exciting projects across Scotland, which will create jobs, boost growth and transform communities.

“Plus, there will be an additional £545 million in Barnett Consequentials for the Scottish Government, on top of their record block grant.

"There is a lot to cheer about, not least the duty freeze on spirits to support Scotland’s biggest export industry.”

In his analysis of the statement, Philip Whyte, the director of the IPPR thinktank in Scotland, said the biggest story was the “tax giveaway over much needed funding increases for public services.”

He added: “With real-terms cuts set to continue, all departments are going to face a continued squeeze and the risk of a return to austerity – with the Scottish Government not immune to that.

"All eyes now turn to the Scottish Budget – where the devolution settlement means the Scottish Government simply won’t have the same headroom or options available to it and tough choices will be required."

Sean Cockburn, the chair of the Chartered Institute of Taxation’s Scottish Technical Committee, said the the changes would mean that a Scottish taxpayers with income under £27,850 will pay less income tax and National Insurance combined, compared to those with equivalent earnings in the rest of the UK.

However, above this, they will start to pay more because of the higher rates of Scottish Income Tax that already exist.”

He continued: ”Even with the reduction announced today taken into account, a Scottish taxpayer with earnings between £43,663 and £50,270 will pay a marginal combined rate of 52% on that slice of income, compared to 30% elsewhere in the UK.”

Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said there was “precious little” in the budget to “tackle the cost of living.”

“There was also deafening silence on health care which means there will be little in the way of hope for those stuck on waiting lists in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK.”

Scottish Greens economy spokesperson, Maggie Chapman described the statement as “deeply unimpressive and unambitious.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said nothing announced the budget “comes close to changing the fact working people are worse off under this Tory government.”