A landslide forced the temporary closure of a B road on the Isle of Skye on Tuesday.

The landslide occurred on the B8083 near Slapin between Broadford and Elgol around 8am, according to local reports.

Highland Council and Police Scotland both took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that the road had reopened to vehicles around 4pm.

Operatives were expected to remain on site until 8pm to continue to clear debris from the side of the road and behind the rock gabions to improve drainage, the council added.