NFU Scotland is looking to both the UK and Scottish Governments for food labelling changes to underpin the nation’s food security, self-sufficiency and bolster the home production of high-quality food.

Speaking at AgriScot in Edinburgh yesterday, NFU Scotland’s President Martin Kennedy said a new labelling initiative backed by governments, retailers, food processors, the food service sector, catering and consumers would properly recognise high production standards and make it easier for all parts of the food chain to support domestic production.

Speaking at a packed seminar alongside Rural Affairs Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon, Mr Kennedy said: “As an industry we are extremely proud of what we produce and how we produce it, but sadly when it comes to generating a return, it doesn’t stack up.

“A labelling initiative could allow us to better inform our consumers about the origin of all the food and drink they are purchasing and allow them to make informed decisions. I firmly believe that this is where we could see Governments and industry working together like never before”.

Round-up

Lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday were again dearer on the week at an average of 262p/kg or £115/head, with heavier types still commanding a premium, selling to 185p/kg for Beltexes from Mount Pleasant.

Meanwhile, mule lambs peaked at £132/head for Crouse and Blackies sold to £118/head for Drannadow or 251p/kg for Cuil. Cast sheep continued to meet with demand with Texel tups selling to £150 for Minunton & Pinclanty and ewes selling to £116 for Suffolk crosses from Carslae, while mules sold to £97 for a pen of 21 from Boreland.

Dairy cattle at Ayr sold to £2,000 for a strong, fresh calved heifer from Muirhouses, while calves and stirks were easy to sell and peaked at £600 for a British Blue bull from Bulstonehead.

Heifers sold to £560 for a British Blue from the same home, and stirks peaked at £1,200 for a Simmental heifer from Kennox. Redding led the bullock classes at £910 for an Angus.

Tuesday’s store cattle consignment at Longtown comprised mostly native breeds, and topped at £1,750 for a Limousin heifer from Hallburn Croft while bullocks peaked at £1,500 for British Blue crosses from Eastnewburn. And Friesian bullocks sold to £1,250 for Hethermill, Kirklinton.