Mary Berry has said that Christmas in Scotland is the 'biggest treat' after filming in the Highlands for an upcoming BBC special.
Staff at the Enchanted Forest near Pitlochry were sworn to secrecy after receiving a visit from the TV cook in October, as she explored the area for a series titled Mary’s Highland Christmas which will be broadcast next month.
The show sees Berry travelling to the Highlands on a winter break, preparing dishes like indulgent cheese fondue and a Cranachan wreath that can be enjoyed at any time over the festive season.
The series is said to be particularly poignant as a result of the former Great British Bake Off judge’s close family ties to Scotland.
She said: “My mother and her family were Scottish, so it is a special place for me.
“The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist?
“Joined by special guests and surrounded by beautiful scenery, these are recipes which can be used all over the festive season and I can’t wait to share Mary Berry’s Christmas with BBC One viewers.”
While on location at the Enchanted Forest, an award-winning sound and light show that attracts close to 70,000 visitors a year, Berry took a short walk around the site before stopping to enjoy a fireside cup of luxury hot chocolate with marshmallows.
Nela Popovic, executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “Our team were delighted to welcome Mary Berry along to the event this year and there was a real buzz on site when the audience realised who it was that was walking along the path on the night.
"We’d all been sworn to secrecy by the film crew as the show hadn’t been announced yet by the BBC.
“Mary was an absolute delight to host, spoke to a number of the team about the charities in the community that the event supports, and commented that she thoroughly enjoyed her time at the show.
“We can’t wait to see the episode when it airs in December.”
As well as a trip to the Enchanted Forest, viewers will follow Berry on some ‘magical days out with friends’ as they discover reindeer herding, take in a performance from Christmas carollers and attend a traditional ceilidh in Perthshire.
Mary’s Highland Christmas will air in December and will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
