Two “successful” cinemas, in Bathgate and Arbroath, have been put up for sale.
The Chalmers Group, which owns and operates the venues, has appointed business property adviser Christie & Co to bring the filmhouses to market.
Christie & Co noted the Bathgate property was acquired by its current owner in 2010.
The property agent, who revealed the current owner was looking to sell because of retirement, added: “The cinema occupies a stunning B-listed church in the heart of the town and caters for live music events along with film viewings.”
Christie & Co noted the second cinema in the “traditional seaside town” of Arbroath had been purchased in 2014.
Referring to the Arbroath cinema, the property agent said: “It also offers a huge development opportunity for a new owner, subject to planning, with potential to reopen the adjoining restaurant which is currently closed.”
Christie & Co associate director Tony Spence said: “The current owner has owned the businesses for around 11 years and is now looking to sell due to retirement.
"The Bathgate location is predominantly trading as a cinema but also hosts various live music shows throughout the year. This is a side of the business that has huge potential and could be developed further. The Arbroath business trades well and is very popular with locals and tourists.”
