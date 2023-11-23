Christie & Co noted the Bathgate property was acquired by its current owner in 2010.

The property agent, who revealed the current owner was looking to sell because of retirement, added: “The cinema occupies a stunning B-listed church in the heart of the town and caters for live music events along with film viewings.”

Christie & Co noted the second cinema in the “traditional seaside town” of Arbroath had been purchased in 2014.

Referring to the Arbroath cinema, the property agent said: “It also offers a huge development opportunity for a new owner, subject to planning, with potential to reopen the adjoining restaurant which is currently closed.”

Christie & Co associate director Tony Spence said: “The current owner has owned the businesses for around 11 years and is now looking to sell due to retirement.

"The Bathgate location is predominantly trading as a cinema but also hosts various live music shows throughout the year. This is a side of the business that has huge potential and could be developed further. The Arbroath business trades well and is very popular with locals and tourists.”