Protesters have failed to stop a controversial film on women's rights and trans issues from being shown at the University of Edinburgh.
Two previous screenings of Adult Human Female were cancelled after pro-trans activists blocked the venue.
The film went ahead on Wednesday night despite a protest involving more than 100 people.
The demonstrators, who chanted “shame” at viewers as they arrived at the venue, say the film is transphobic.
Get the morning's headlines — direct to your inbox
The claim has been denied by the academics behind the screening. The events have been organised by University of Edinburgh Academics for Academic Freedom (EAFAF).
It is made up of university staff who are concerned by what they call a "growing climate of censoriousness and a general chill around discussing and debating difficult issues in this university".
A loud if not particularly warm welcome to Edinburgh University for the third attempt at screening Adult Human Female. But we’re in and the film will go ahead. A triumph for common sense and free speech - and women! pic.twitter.com/QHZ0koQFgC— Susan Dalgety (@DalgetySusan) November 22, 2023
The documentary was directed by academics and film-makers Deirdre O'Neill and Michael Wayne and has been available to view on Youtube since December 2022.
The film-makers describe it as "the UK's first feature-length documentary about the clash between women's rights and gender ideology/trans rights".
It defines sex as being determined by biology and says women's rights have been damaged by aspects of the trans movement.
READ MORE: University cancels gender debate film screening amid trans activist protest
An attempt to show the film last December at the University of Edinburgh was halted amid safety concerns after protesters formed a blockade around the venue. Police were called but no arrests were made.
A second attempt to show it was again cancelled in similar circumstances in April.
The crowd at Wednesday's event chanted "trans rights are human rights" and shouted "shame" as people arrived for the screening.
Skye Marriner, president of the Edinburgh College Students' Association (ECSA), said the protesters were there to show people that "this kind of thing" was not welcome on the campus.
"It's not supported by the student body in Edinburgh. It actively harms trans people and it supports transphobic language and that's not OK," she told BBC Scotland.
"If the trans community says they are not comfortable with this then that is something we need to respect."
Hundreds of protesters demonstrated against a 'transphobic' film screening at Edinburgh universityhttps://t.co/X4POTJrXK6— The National (@ScotNational) November 22, 2023
Professor Jonathan Hearn, who teaches political sociology at the university and is a founding member EAFAF, said he was relieved the screening was finally going ahead and he was perfectly happy for people to demonstrate.
READ MORE: Tory MSP Stephen Kerr claims trans people have learning difficulties
"It's become a matter of principle for the university to show that it can stand by its academic freedom and freedom of speech policies.
"It's just important symbolically to show that people can show films that are controversial, though I am not sure how controversial it is, and people can protest too. That's OK too," he said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel