Girls Aloud have just announced a huge UK reunion tour in 2024 with two dates in Scotland.
Noughties nostalgia will be in overdrive as Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts take to the stage in Glasgow and Aberdeen next summer, 11 years after the band split.
The show will be dedicated to their former bandmate Sarah Harding, who died of cancer in September 2021.
Announcing our #TheGirlsAloudShow arena tour next May/June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans. On sale Fri 1 Dec, Presale Weds 29 Nov. Signup: https://t.co/OHwTxCq7Iy. We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again -Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine & Nicola 📣 pic.twitter.com/4ceHwEw50m— Girls Aloud (@GirlsAloud) November 22, 2023
Cheryl said: "It hasn't felt right, until now, to do anything without her. But now we feel strong enough, emotionally."
And Nadine said: "There's so many things that are just iconically Sarah, that have to remain Sarah.
"We're not going to mess with that. I'm not going to start taking over Sarah's big bits. Girls Aloud wouldn't be what it was without Sarah and everything she added to it."
When and where are Girls Aloud performing in Glasgow and Aberdeen?
Girls Aloud will be performing at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday June 8, 2024.
The girl group will take to the stage at Aberdeen P&J Live on Tuesday June 4, 2024.
How to get tickets for Girls Aloud in Glasgow and Aberdeen - including presale
Pre-sale tickets for all dates of the Girls Aloud UK tour go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, November 29.
While general sale will take place from 9am on Friday December 1.
To sign up for pre-sale access to tickets, visit the Girls Aloud website and enter your email and location. You will then be signed up to the mailing list for updates.
Where else are Girls Aloud performing in the UK?
The full list of dates and locations for the Girls Aloud 2024 UK Tour are:
Dublin 3 Arena, May 18, 2024
Belfast SSE Arena, May 20, 2024
Manchester AO Arena, May 23 and 24, 2024
Cardiff Utilita Arena, May 27, 2024
Newcastle Utilita Arena, May 31 and June 1, 2024
Aberdeen P&J Live, June 4, 2024
Glasgow OVO Arena, June 8, 2024
Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, June 12, 2024
Leeds First Direct Arena, June 15, 2024
-
Birmingham Resorts World, June 18, 2024
London O2 Arena, June 22 and 23, 2024
Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, June 29, 2024
What are Girls Aloud's biggest songs?
Girls Aloud formed on ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals, which they won in 2002.
They burst onto the pop scene with Sound of the Underground which spent four weeks as number one.
Since, they released hits including Love Machine, I'll Stand By You, Biology, See the Day, Jump, Something Kinda Ooooh, I Think We're Alone Now, Call the Shots, and The Promise.
The group disbanded in 2013 after making more than 4.3 million single sales, four number ones, five albums and six tours.
