The holidays are coming to Glasgow and Edinburgh as the Coca-Cola Christmas truck is set to visit this festive season.
The famous red truck will be visiting a number of UK cities in the run up to Christmas, offering the chance for a photo opportunity with Santa.
Visitors can also try out activities including a walk-in snow filled bauble and 'ho-ho-hoop' hut with games to win a selection of prizes.
The Coca-Cola truck will appear at Glasgow's Silverburn shopping centre from 12pm to 8pm on Friday, November 25.
Then it will visit Edinburgh's Fort Kinnaird shopping centre from 12pm to 8pm on Saturday, November 25.
In Glasgow, the truck will be partnering with the charity Refuweegee, with QR codes on the truck for people to donate.
While elsewhere, the truck will encourage guests to donate to Neighbourly, a charity which supports people in need.
Florence Wheatley, brand manager at Coca-Cola Company in Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible.
"Alongside the beloved return of the Truck Tour nationwide and the much loved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz.
"We’re also thrilled to extend our partnership with Neighbourly, emphasising spreading kindness and making a positive impact across the UK. Together, we want to inspire year-round acts of goodwill and truly make a difference in all local communities."
Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period. The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities.
"The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference. By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season. We hope people can visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas and discover how they can be a force for good in their community.”
