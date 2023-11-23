We had always fancied going to Mexico after a recommendation from a friend and it didn’t disappoint. It was pure luxury and for the first time in my life I felt minted. We saved for two years and really went all out.

How often do you go?

We have been twice now and would go back time and time again if we could afford it. It really is the best holiday we have ever had.

How did you discover it?

A few friends had suggested it and I had spent hours scrolling hotels and resorts before we settled on Riviera Maya.

We did it the old-fashioned way and went into an actual travel shop to book. We were so excited and celebrated our biggest purchase with a lovely meal in town. The Googling and booking of excursions started straight away.

What’s your favourite memory?

Getting engaged there. Colin had arranged a dinner on the beach. It sounds pure cheesy but who cares – these things only happen once in a lifetime.

He had concealed the ring and at one point had a total sweat on when the security scanner beeped at the airport. Colin thought the surprise was ruined but thankfully it was all OK. On the night we got engaged, we celebrated at Coco Bongo. What a night. Everyone was buying us drinks and joining the celebrations. The only picture I have of that night is one of Colin and me with the Beetlejuice character from the Coco Bongo show. Very romantic. Our hotel was also next to a turtle rescue centre, so we got to see the turtles in their natural habitat and also got to go for a swim with them. It was magical.

Who do you take? Colin. Hopefully when the kids are bigger, we can go again. They are still just a bit too small for that long flight.

What do you take?

I am a terrible over-packer, so I took far too much. However, I highly recommend packing mosquito repellent. Also, plenty of good sun cream as it was crazy hot. Nothing a dip in a pool bar won’t sort, though. Also pack plenty of paracetamol. Those margaritas are lethally delicious.

Riviera Maya Caribbean beach (Image: Getty)

What do you leave behind?

We had to leave behind our wee dog Bella, but she got spoiled rotten at my mum’s. My mum gives her the good M&S chicken, so she was in her element.

Sum it up in five words.

Hot. Drunken. Luxurious. Romantic. Special.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I would love to visit Thailand. I also have a real desire to go back to Bali. I can’t wait to take my children to all these amazing places. Creating more memories that will last a lifetime.

Louise McCarthy stars in The Scotts, BBC One Scotland, Tuesdays, 10.40pm. All episodes available now on BBC iPlayer