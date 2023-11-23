Why do you go there?
My partner Colin and I went there for the first time in 2017 before trying for our first baby. It was our last big holiday before becoming parents.
We had always fancied going to Mexico after a recommendation from a friend and it didn’t disappoint. It was pure luxury and for the first time in my life I felt minted. We saved for two years and really went all out.
How often do you go?
We have been twice now and would go back time and time again if we could afford it. It really is the best holiday we have ever had.
How did you discover it?
A few friends had suggested it and I had spent hours scrolling hotels and resorts before we settled on Riviera Maya.
We did it the old-fashioned way and went into an actual travel shop to book. We were so excited and celebrated our biggest purchase with a lovely meal in town. The Googling and booking of excursions started straight away.
What’s your favourite memory?
Getting engaged there. Colin had arranged a dinner on the beach. It sounds pure cheesy but who cares – these things only happen once in a lifetime.
He had concealed the ring and at one point had a total sweat on when the security scanner beeped at the airport. Colin thought the surprise was ruined but thankfully it was all OK. On the night we got engaged, we celebrated at Coco Bongo. What a night. Everyone was buying us drinks and joining the celebrations. The only picture I have of that night is one of Colin and me with the Beetlejuice character from the Coco Bongo show. Very romantic. Our hotel was also next to a turtle rescue centre, so we got to see the turtles in their natural habitat and also got to go for a swim with them. It was magical.
READ MORE: Louise McCarthy: ‘I’m going for a miserable Glesga wummin as Scrooge’
Who do you take? Colin. Hopefully when the kids are bigger, we can go again. They are still just a bit too small for that long flight.
What do you take?
I am a terrible over-packer, so I took far too much. However, I highly recommend packing mosquito repellent. Also, plenty of good sun cream as it was crazy hot. Nothing a dip in a pool bar won’t sort, though. Also pack plenty of paracetamol. Those margaritas are lethally delicious.
What do you leave behind?
We had to leave behind our wee dog Bella, but she got spoiled rotten at my mum’s. My mum gives her the good M&S chicken, so she was in her element.
Sum it up in five words.
Hot. Drunken. Luxurious. Romantic. Special.
READ MORE: Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Glenapp Castle award
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
I would love to visit Thailand. I also have a real desire to go back to Bali. I can’t wait to take my children to all these amazing places. Creating more memories that will last a lifetime.
Louise McCarthy stars in The Scotts, BBC One Scotland, Tuesdays, 10.40pm. All episodes available now on BBC iPlayer
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here