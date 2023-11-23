The SPCB will investigate Mr Matheson's initial claim of around £8,000 of the £11,000 bill which he put through his parliamentary office expenses before he agreed to foot the entire bill after an initial backlash.

The probe will determine whether his expenses claim was "proper" and "met the requirements" of the Holyrood expenses scheme for MSPs and "whether resources were used for parliamentary purposes in accordance with all SPCB policies".

Subject to the internal investigation by Holyrood officials, the Health Secretary could be referred to the Parliament's standards committee.

Mr Matheson revealed last Thursday that his teenage sons had used the device as a hotspot so they could watch football while on a family holiday to Morocco.

The bill for the data roaming charges was initially paid by the public purse, but Mr Matheson paid the money back to the Scottish Parliament after learning what happened when the row first erupted two weeks ago.

But he failed to publicly mention his sons’ involvement until last Thursday – initially blaming an outdated Sim card in the device for the high costs, and insisting he had only used the iPad for parliamentary work.

Read more: Matheson accused of 'ruse' through 'bogus' referral to Holyrood body

Mr Matheson said he had found out about the use of his iPad to stream football the previous Thursday, but four days later, told journalists there has been no personal use.

This has led to questions being asked about whether Mr Matheson misled both journalists and the public over the matter – although he stressed he had been seeking to protect his children by not mentioning their role.

Pressed on whether ministers “always tell Parliament and the public the truth”, Ms Robison told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I aim, and the Scottish Government aims, to do that.”

She added: “Michael Matheson made clear in his statement that he was trying to protect his family from being part of the associated political and media scrutiny.”

Asked if that means it is acceptable for ministers to lie to protect their families, Ms Robison insisted: “No, I didn’t say that.

Read more: Analysis: Michael Matheson: Why iPad bill makes his position untenable

“What I am saying is Michael Matheson set out the reasons that he was trying to protect his family, he set all that out to Parliament.

“He has said he will co-operate with any inquiry that is established.”

In his statement last week, Mr Matheson said he would refer himself to the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) for it to investigate the matter.

A Holyrood spokesperson confirmed afterwards there is “no mechanism for the member to self-refer in this way”.

The SPCB is due to discuss the issue when it meets on Thursday.

Read more: Michael Matheson insists he did not lie despite not telling truth

Ms Robison stressed it is “first and foremost” a matter for the Parliament to deal with.

While she said First Minister Humza Yousaf has discussed the issue with Mr Matheson, she added: “This primarily though is a matter for Parliament, and Michael Matheson has said himself he will cooperate with any inquiry.

“If there are further questions to be answered then Michael Matheson has made clear he will co-operate with any inquiry established by the Parliament in order to do so.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: "The SPCB met this morning to consider its next steps with regard to Michael Matheson’s statement to Parliament last week.

“While, as previously made clear, there is no mechanism for members to self-refer to the SPCB, the corporate body has a vital interest in the integrity of the members’ expenses scheme, the principle that SPCB funded resources are used for parliamentary purposes and that there is public confidence in these matters.

“The corporate body will therefore undertake an investigation in line with its duties under the MSP code of conduct.

“The investigation will consider whether the claims for £11,000 of public money, incurred through data roaming charges, were proper and met the requirements of the Scheme and whether resources were used for parliamentary purposes in accordance with all SPCB policies.

“The SPCB will seek to conclude its investigation promptly and its findings in fact, will be published. Depending on those findings, there may be a number of options open to the SPCB, as set out in section nine of the code of conduct, including referral to the SPPA Committee.

“In the interest of fairness to all, and to avoid prejudicing its investigation, the SPCB will, as of now, not comment on any matters that could have a bearing on this process or provide a running commentary.

“It is important to stress however that the corporate body remains wholly committed to openness and transparency and will release all material it can, when it can, in line with its legal obligations.”