The bill for the data roaming charges was initially paid by the public purse, but Mr Matheson paid the money back to the Scottish Parliament after learning what happened when the row first erupted two weeks ago.

But he failed to publicly mention his sons’ involvement until last Thursday – initially blaming an outdated Sim card in the device for the high costs, and insisting he had only used the iPad for parliamentary work.

Read more: Matheson accused of 'ruse' through 'bogus' referral to Holyrood body

Mr Matheson said he had found out about the use of his iPad to stream football the previous Thursday, but four days later, told journalists there has been no personal use.

This has led to questions being asked about whether Mr Matheson misled both journalists and the public over the matter – although he stressed he had been seeking to protect his children by not mentioning their role.

Pressed on whether ministers “always tell Parliament and the public the truth”, Ms Robison told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I aim, and the Scottish Government aims, to do that.”

She added: “Michael Matheson made clear in his statement that he was trying to protect his family from being part of the associated political and media scrutiny.”

Asked if that means it is acceptable for ministers to lie to protect their families, Ms Robison insisted: “No, I didn’t say that.

Read more: Analysis: Michael Matheson: Why iPad bill makes his position untenable

“What I am saying is Michael Matheson set out the reasons that he was trying to protect his family, he set all that out to Parliament.

“He has said he will co-operate with any inquiry that is established.”

In his statement last week, Mr Matheson said he would refer himself to the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) for it to investigate the matter.

A Holyrood spokesperson confirmed afterwards there is “no mechanism for the member to self-refer in this way”.

The SPCB is due to discuss the issue when it meets on Thursday.

Read more: Michael Matheson insists he did not lie despite not telling truth

Ms Robison stressed it is “first and foremost” a matter for the Parliament to deal with.

While she said First Minister Humza Yousaf has discussed the issue with Mr Matheson, she added: “This primarily though is a matter for Parliament, and Michael Matheson has said himself he will cooperate with any inquiry.

“If there are further questions to be answered then Michael Matheson has made clear he will co-operate with any inquiry established by the Parliament in order to do so.”