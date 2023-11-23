Michael Matheson has suffered fresh humiliation over his £11,000 iPad bill after being lampooned by an award-winning comedy show.
The beleaguered SNP health secretary, who has faced calls to resign over his shifting accounts, was mocked on the late-night Radio 4 satire, The Skewer.
Created by comedian Jon Holmes, the programme splices together news clips with frequently obscene excerpts from films, radio and TV broadcasts.
Thursday’s episode combines Mr Matheson’s explanation of the bill to Holyrood last week with dialogue from the movie The Hangover, about a chaotic stag party in Las Vegas.
Against a background of classical strings, Mr Matheson is heard telling MSPs about the data roaming charges associated with his parliamentary iPad during a family holiday in Morocco.
There is then a shout of “Whoooa! Road trip!” from The Hangover.
After Mr Matheson says it is important to set out the facts to the chamber, actor Bradley Cooper chimes in: “What the f*** happened last night?”
Mr Matheson goes on: “I travelled to Morocco with my family, my wife and two teenage boys.” Mr Cooper cuts in: “Listen, uh, we f***ed up.”
The Health Secretary says: “The simple truth is, they wetter watching football matches.”
A clip from the film says: “Now look, this was obviously a very simple misunderstanding.”
After Mr Matheson says “I want to apologise unreservedly”, Bradley Cooper says: “In other words, forget everything.”
The clip plays out with Labour deputy l;eader Dame Jackie Baillie and the phrase: “Remember, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”
The Skewer recently won Best Comedy at the British Podcast Awards and picked up three Best Comedy at the Radio Academy of Awards for three years running.
Mr Matheson, who initially blamed an old SIM card before admitting his children were to blame for the hige bill, is facing an investigation by Parliament’s corporate body.
The clip, which features strong language, is on BBC Sounds from 5'10".
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel