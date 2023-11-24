The South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) issued a press release on Wednesday stating that public consultation events on the future of McClymont House will be held at the Harry Smith Centre in Lanark on November 27 and 28 but that capacity in the venue will be "limited".

Separate public events will be held at South Lanarkshire Council headquarters in Hamilton on December 4 and 6 in relation to the council-run, Dewar House, which is also under threat.

To date, more than 3,300 people have backed a campaign to save the McClymont, which has been consistently praised by inspectors for the quality of its care and facilities.

A statement on behalf of the Save McClymont House campaign called on the HSCP to "engage directly" with families.

It added: "To date, the families have not received formal communication from HSCP regarding the consultation process, its timelines, or guidelines to understand their rights.

"This lack of transparent communication has led to stress and anxiety among the affected families.

"The discrepancy between the HSCP's public statements and the families' experiences challenges the legitimacy of the consultation process.

"Furthermore, the families raise concerns about the inadequate timing provided to them to learn about and attend the public meetings. The HSCP's communication strategy, as perceived by the families, is deemed shameful and, at best, poor.

"The disparity in venue sizes, with Lanark allocated a smaller venue despite strong community engagement, raises suspicion about the fairness of the process."

The home currently accommodates 17 elderly residents, who will have to be relocated if it closes (Image: Gordon Terris/Herald&Times)

The 27-bed care home currently has 17 residents, many of whom are in their 80s or 90s with dementia.

In September, the HSCP outlined proposals to close the home - along with the 16-bed Dewar House in Hamilton - and transfer residents into other care homes across Lanarkshire to cut costs.

The HSCP says it must plug a £21 million a year recurring shortfall in its health and social care budget in South Lanarkshire.

The combined closures of McClymont and Dewar House was expected to achieve annual savings of £1.5 million, with the McClymont site earmarked for potential redevelopment into "progressive social housing" which the HSCP says would enable elderly and vulnerable people to live independently at home for longer.

However, campaigners for McClymont House have warned that the upheaval of moving homes would be devastating for their elderly relatives, many of whom have lived there for years.

They also point to "the wider issue of alarming care home closures in rural areas", with the latest census published earlier this week by Public Health Scotland showing that the number of care homes operating in Scotland has declined by 20% over the past decade.

The reduction has been even steeper - at 35% - for smaller premises run by council, health boards, and charities.

The number of care homes operating in Scotland has declined by a fifth over the past 10 years (Image: Balhousie)

The HSCP said that "separate arrangements" will be shared for consultation with residents, relatives, and staff on the future of McClymont and Dewar House.

Ian Beattie, head of health and social care for South Lanarkshire HSCP, said that it "strongly and categorically" refutes suggestions of inadequate communication.

He said: “All parties were informed of the details of these individual meetings on the same day as the wider publication of public events.

“Information was also provided on the consultation process, timelines, how the consultation will be carried out and details of how we are ensuring fairness of access and participation.

“The public meetings are part of a wider programme of consultation concerning the future of McClymont House.

"We would encourage all those with an interest to attend and express their views.

“The consultation on the future of McClymont House is being carried out in compliance with national guidance, with impartiality reinforced under the oversight of an independent advisory panel.

“Information on the consultation is also publicly available on our website.”

Professor Soumen Sengupta, director of health and social care for South Lanarkshire, said that no decision has been taken on the future of either home.

He added: “We have a duty of care to all residents, and we take these responsibilities extremely seriously.

"We will continue to meet residents’ needs and prioritise their well-being throughout the consultation process and beyond it, regardless of the outcome.

“The sheer size of the funding challenges that we are confronted with means that increasingly difficult choices are going to be inevitable."