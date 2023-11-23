One of the rarest invertebrates in Scotland, the Medicinal Leech (Hirudo medicinalis), has been confirmed in Dumfries and Galloway for the first time.
It comes after a recent sighting was verified by UK-based nature conservation charity Buglife this September.
The sighting came from local naturalist, Bob Merritt, and follows unverified records from 2005 and 2008.
Buglife confirmed the presence of the Medicinal Leech in three ponds near Carrick Shore on the Solway coast, as part of the Scotland-wide conservation programme, Species on the Edge.
Medicinal Leeches can grow up to 20cm long making them one of the UK’s largest native leeches. They can be found in a variety of freshwater habitats, including ponds, lochs, ditches, wetlands, and streams.
READ MORE: Where the wild things are. Ten of Scotland's most pioneering rewilding estates
In Scotland, Medicinal Leeches have a dark brown or black upper side with yellow-grey stripes and a speckled underside. They feed on blood from cattle, deer, amphibians, fish, and birds, and only feed every three to 12 months. They can live up to 20 years.
Once widespread, the Medicinal Leech is now known in only three areas in Scotland – mainland Argyll, Islay, and now Dumfries and Galloway – having suffered severe declines primarily due to historical overharvesting for use in medicine.
In the late 18th to early 19th century, millions of these leeches were used in hospitals across Europe for bloodletting treatment.
While medical exploitation of the leech is now illegal in the UK, habitat loss and freshwater pollution have badly affected Medicinal Leech populations in Scotland.
Buglife Conservation Director, Craig Macadam, said “Medicinal Leeches have an important place in our medical history but are now one of the rarest invertebrates in Scotland.
"The discovery of three new sites for this species in Dumfries and Galloway is incredibly important and gives us hope that further sites are discovered for this incredible species in the future.”
As part of the Species on the Edge programme, Buglife is working with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) to deliver Scotland’s first ever Medicinal Leech captive breeding programme.
In an effort to save the rare leech from extinction in Scotland, 14 leeches have been collected from one of their known sites and transferred to their new home – a specially designed facility at RZSS’s Highland Wildlife Park.
There the conservation team staff will care for them and attempt to breed as many leeches as possible to then be released back into the wild.
Fiona Strachan, Species on the Edge Programme Manager with NatureScot said “These records from one of the Species on the Edge project areas are really exciting and, alongside the captive breeding programme, bode well for a more promising future for the Medicinal Leech.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here