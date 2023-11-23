During Prime Minister's Questions, Alex Cunningham asked Rishi Sunak why 34% of children in Stockton were living in poverty.

A voice can be heard on the video footage from the Commons saying what sounds like “because it’s a shit hole.”

Making a point of order in the Commons, Mr Cunningham said: “Before the Prime Minister answered, the Home Secretary chose to add in his pennyworth. Yes, I have contacted his office advising him I planned to name him, but sadly he has chosen not to be in the chamber.

“He was seen, and heard to say ‘because it’s a shithole’. I know he is denying being the culprit, but the audio is clear and has been checked, and checked, and checked again.

“There is no doubt that these comments shame the Home Secretary, this rotten Government, and the Tory Party. He is clearly unfit for his high office.”

He asked how he would secure an apology from the Home Secretary for “his appalling insult and foul language”.

Mr Cleverly’s spokesman initially said: “He did not say that, and would not. He’s disappointed people would accuse him of doing so.”

A source close to the Home Office told the PA his off-the-cuff remark in the Commons had been directed towards the MP, rather than his constituency.

“James made a comment. He called Alex Cunningham a shit MP. He apologises for unparliamentary language,” the source said.

“As was made clear yesterday, he would never criticise Stockton. He’s campaigned in Stockton and is clear that it is a great place.”

Mr Cleverly had come under pressure to apologise over the alleged Stockton insult, including from a fellow senior Tory.

Tees Valley’s Tory mayor Lord Ben Houchen said it was “clear” he should say sorry for “dragging Stockton’s name through the mud”.

The mayor condemned “childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians who should know better”.

The issue was also raised in the Commons on Thursday, with Labour calling for an apology from Mr Cleverly.

Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell said: “Besmirching another honourable member’s constituency goes against all the courtesies of this place and it is utterly disrespectful to their constituents.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: “With regard to the charge she makes against the Home Secretary, he denies it and I believe him.”