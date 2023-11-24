Hair of Istanbul stands out as a preferred medical facility for hair transplant services, known for its high standards in knowledge, equipment, and competitive costs when compared to clinics in cities like New York City or London. While these cities also offer excellent care, the costs are significantly higher compared to what you'll find at Hair of Istanbul!

Hair transplantation has become an increasingly significant component of Turkey's medical tourism economy, and Istanbul, in particular, is a favored destination for cosmetic surgery, including hair transplants, drawing patients from around the world.

Turkey has solidified its position as the global leader in hair transplant surgery, performing over 100,000 procedures annually. Turkey's popularity as a hub for medical tourism can be attributed to several factors, including its status as the sixth-most-visited country globally. Approximately 700,000 visitors flock to this renowned medical tourism destination each year, primarily for hair transplant procedures, with projections indicating that there will be 2,000,000 medical tourists by 2023. This trend reflects the growing interest from individuals in more developed nations who seek quicker turnaround times and more affordable, high-quality medical care, as well as those from less developed nations where certain medical treatments may be lacking.

Why is Istanbul such a popular destination for hair transplants? There are several advantages to choosing Turkey for your hair transplant:

- Reasonable Costs: Turkey is renowned for offering affordable yet high-quality medical tourism. Private hospitals in Turkey can perform hair transplant surgeries at up to 90% lower costs, and 67% of tourists choose them. This reflects Turkey's commitment to providing reasonably priced medical services, with hair transplant options that are 70% less expensive than those in Europe, allowing you to save costs without compromising on quality.

- Hair Of Istanbul: Everywhere you look, the data points to Hair of Istanbul as the most reliable hair transplant clinic. It features highly skilled physicians, excellent customer support, and offers the least expensive operations, guaranteed for life, in most prestigious institutions. We inquired about hair transplants from the physicians at Hair of Istanbul.

What Is Hair of Istanbul's Success Rate for Hair Transplants?

Hair transplant turkey success rates may vary from clinic to clinic. However, our surgeons at Hair of Istanbul employ cutting-edge medical equipment and have years of experience. As a result, we have an extremely high success rate of about 98%. The quality of the hair follicles used in the operation and the individual's health also play a role in its efficacy. The success of the procedure varies from person to person, depending on factors like the skill of the surgeon.

It's essential to remember that while numerous clinics in Turkey offer hair transplant services, not all of them will provide the best outcomes. Patients from all over Europe come to Hair of Istanbul for their surgeries because they trust our surgeons with their well-being and can anticipate excellent results from their stay at our hospital. We have a proven track record of success.

What Exactly Is Hair Transplantation with FUE?

FUE hair transplantation is a hair transplant procedure that has been in use for 15 years. It involves transplanting individual hair follicles to the intended area after extracting them from the neck region, without removing a strip of tissue that contains hair follicles, as seen in FUT hair transplantation. FUE hair transplant technology has led to a surge in the demand for hair transplants.

How Much Time Does a Hair Transplant Take?

A typical hair transplant procedure in Turkey takes four to ten hours, depending on the number of hair follicles being replaced. Teams with greater experience might perform the procedure more quickly. Typically, around 4000–4500 follicles can be transplanted in a single session, depending on the condition of the donor area.

How Long Does It Take for Someone Who Has Had a Hair Transplant to Return to Normal?

Scabs that form on the scalp after a hair transplant usually disappear within a week, provided daily cleaning recommendations are followed. Patients can resume their regular activities, such as work, while wearing a cap. Hair growth usually resumes normally in nine to twelve months, starting around the third month.

What Is Hair Stem Cell Therapy Exactly? What Is a Stem Cell Hair Transplant Exactly? What Is a Natural Hair Transplant Exactly?

Stem cells, the body's repairing cells, are utilized in a stem cell hair transplant. In Turkey, a stem cell hair transplant involves extracting stem cells from body fat cells and injecting a stem cell solution into the hair follicles to strengthen and rejuvenate them. This treatment is effective for fortifying weak follicles and preventing hair loss. Another method of stem cell hair transplantation involves growing stem cells from a small patch of skin behind the ear in a lab, with the goal of reaching the same hair length as other follicles.

Final Thoughts on Hair of Istanbul

Established in 2013, Hair of Istanbul is a hair transplant facility that provides services globally. It aims to deliver the best possible hospitality to its clients by offering services that meet European standards. In the past nine years, the organization has conducted over 15,000 treatments and continues to provide services in six languages.