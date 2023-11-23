Christie & Co said: “The Horseshoe Inn is a cherished spot within the charming village, which sits four miles north of Peebles and nine miles south of Penicuik, with Edinburgh only a 30-minute drive.

“Featuring wooden beam ceilings, stone floors and traditional décor, along with a wide range of whisky and spirits, the inn offers a welcoming and cosy atmosphere, which has been recognised with multiple awards, including an AA Rosette Award 2023.”

Christie & Co noted that, alongside the pub and restaurant, the business features eight ensuite rooms “in a beautifully restored Victorian village schoolhouse to the rear of the inn, which have received a 4 Gold Star rating by the AA Guide”.

It also flagged the fact that the property includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage “which could serve as a holiday let”.

Commenting on their decision to sell, Iain and Fiona Dempster said, “We took over the Horseshoe Inn with the firm idea of restoring it to its former glory before bowing out of the trade in Scotland. We are looking to semi-retire, relocate and spend more time with… family.”

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: "I am delighted that Iain and Fiona have given us the opportunity to sell this iconic, award-winning village inn. Since the pandemic, the business has thrived and continues to grow year-on-year, making this a fantastic opportunity to acquire a profitable pub with rooms, in turnkey condition.

“The business will suit a variety of operators and offers great potential to develop the current letting rooms and the large plot of land it sits on, subject to the correct planning permissions."