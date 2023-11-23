The Horseshoe Inn, an award-winning restaurant with rooms at Eddleston near Peebles, has been put up for sale with an asking price of £1.2 million, with owners Iain and Fiona Dempster planning semi-retirement.
Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been appointed to market the freehold property.
Christie & Co said: “The Horseshoe Inn is a cherished spot within the charming village, which sits four miles north of Peebles and nine miles south of Penicuik, with Edinburgh only a 30-minute drive.
“Featuring wooden beam ceilings, stone floors and traditional décor, along with a wide range of whisky and spirits, the inn offers a welcoming and cosy atmosphere, which has been recognised with multiple awards, including an AA Rosette Award 2023.”
Christie & Co noted that, alongside the pub and restaurant, the business features eight ensuite rooms “in a beautifully restored Victorian village schoolhouse to the rear of the inn, which have received a 4 Gold Star rating by the AA Guide”.
It also flagged the fact that the property includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage “which could serve as a holiday let”.
Commenting on their decision to sell, Iain and Fiona Dempster said, “We took over the Horseshoe Inn with the firm idea of restoring it to its former glory before bowing out of the trade in Scotland. We are looking to semi-retire, relocate and spend more time with… family.”
Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: "I am delighted that Iain and Fiona have given us the opportunity to sell this iconic, award-winning village inn. Since the pandemic, the business has thrived and continues to grow year-on-year, making this a fantastic opportunity to acquire a profitable pub with rooms, in turnkey condition.
“The business will suit a variety of operators and offers great potential to develop the current letting rooms and the large plot of land it sits on, subject to the correct planning permissions."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here