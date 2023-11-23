The reading hub boasts a children's library with play structure designed by a celebrated Scottish artist, digital spaces with public computer terminals helps the centre reach a 21st century audience and an outdoor terrace for sunny days.

With the official title of Paisley Learning and Cultural Hub, the building spans four floors of what was previously a vacant retail space and it is being trailed as "one of Scotland's finest libraries".

It was formally opened by Renfrewshire Provost Lorraine Cameron and her colleague councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, chairwoman of OneRen, the charity which will operate the library.

Ms Cameron, who cut the ribbon on the new facility, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the world to what is one of Scotland’s finest library facilities.

"The investment made by Renfrewshire Council and partners is a real statement of intent, turning the page on a new, culture-led chapter which will help transform the fortunes of Paisley and Renfrewshire.”

Local children were in attendance at the launch while Ms Cameron cut the ribbon on the new facility.

She added: "It’s been a real joy to be here and watch children playing and listening to stories.

"Our libraries are places which provide a welcome for all, where you can laugh, play, read or seek some quiet time.

"I’ve no doubt it will be a huge hit for the people of Renfrewshire and beyond."

The children were kept well entertained in the play space designed by Claire Barclay, which includes reading nooks and crannies to tuck into with a book.

There are storytelling spaces for little ones while upper floors include adult fiction and non-fiction reading spaces.

Local teenagers and young people were involved in designing the top floor of the library to ensure it is the sort of building that will be well used for studying, reading and relaxing.

The venue also has space for events, community rooms with digital screens and innovative displays to assist communities such as those with dementia.

Across all four floors are digital spaces with public PC provision to keep people connected, as well as free WiFi and spaces for people to plug-in their own devices and watch the world go by.

The venue has comfortable seat and soft furnishings and visitors can also enjoy a coffee and, weather permitting, a new outdoor terrace.

Ms Hughes added: “Libraries are places that change lives for the better, where learning, joy and inspiration abound and this incredible new facility provides more than just a space filled with books, it’s a community hub right in the middle of the High Street.

“With the cost-of-living crisis hitting so many, so hard, it’s crucial to have community assets like these which are free to use and provide an incredibly warm welcome for all.

“Whether you want to read, or borrow, a book - or simply find a quiet space to escape the stress of modern life, our new Central Library, like all of Renfrewshire Libraries, provides a sanctuary for all.”

The opening of the library is part of a major investment by Renfrewshire Council on cultural assets across Paisley town centre.

In September, Paisley Town Hall re-opened following a full refurbishment and work continues on the refurbishment of Paisley Arts Centre and Paisley Museum.

The aim is for the cultural investment to help drive visits and visitors to the town, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy and turning the town into the Brooklyn to Glasgow's Manhattan.

Paisley Central Library will play host to a number of events over the coming weeks, from BookBug and story-time sessions, to author events and will play a key role as the host location for next year’s Paisley Book Festival.

With Doctor Who back on TV screens, the library is playing host to an exhibition inspired by the show, complete with a TARDIS, Daleks and original artworks.