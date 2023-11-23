Opened in July this year, The Tuck Shop has become a vital resource offering a selection of store cupboard basics and essential items to anyone in need, with no questions asked.

With the help of Leithal Hot Sauces, Buck’s Bar has created Winter Heat, a medium-hot sauce made with red jalapeno chillies, warming honey and zesty lime.

Priced at £10 a bottle and available to purchase at all Buck’s Bar locations, in-store at the Blankfaces and online, every penny made from the sales of Winter Heat will be donated directly to the Tuck Shop.

Michael Bergson, managing director of Buck’s Bar Group said: “We are delighted to be supporting The Blankfaces again this year with another Winter Heat Hot Sauce.

“Leithal Hot Sauces has created a delicious sauce that packs some heat.

“The sauce will also bring some vital warmth, with proceeds helping The Blankfaces and Tuck Shop to provide hot meals to those that need it the most this winter.”

Pictured: Winter Heat was created with the help of Edinburgh-based Leithal Hot Sauces (Image: Supplied)

The Blankfaces and Buck’s Bar have set an ambitious goal of selling 1000 bottles of Winter Heat which would raise £10,000 to provide nourishing hot meals at the Tuck Shop.

The Blankfaces founder, Gerard McKenzie-Govan said: “We’re big fans of Buck’s Bar and are overwhelmed by the generosity of both them and Leithal Hot Sauces helping us expand Tuck Shop and help more people in our community.

“What we do would be impossible without collaboration and support and we’re really grateful to Michael and the team.”

Pictured: Joanna Nethery of Five March and Gerard McKenzie-Govan (Image: newsquest)

Last month, Mr McKenzie-Govan told the Herald of a new partnership with Glasgow restaurant Five March, which sees the kitchen team providing hot meals at the Tuck Shop every Wednesday.

He said: “There’s a stigma surrounding foodbank services when in reality they provide support for people from all walks of life.

“Jo from Five March and I sat down for a conversation about how we could provide people with hot meals that are full of nutrients as the weather gets colder.

“So now, every week she makes up a stew or cassoulet that’s hearty, healthy and of the exact same quality you would get at the restaurant.

“We’ve been busy so far and have had people come back in to tell us that it’s some of the best food they’ve ever eaten.

“One hot meal can make so much so difference.”

It is hoped that proceeds from Winter Heat sales will allow the hot meals initiative to ‘expand significantly’, with Mr McKenzie-Govan also calling on other local businesses to get involved.

He said: "We’d love to chat with other local restaurants and cafes who might also be interested in supporting us.

"It’s disheartening, but in an increasingly critical cost of living crisis, we’re seeing more and more demand for Tuck Shop and support is more vital than ever."

For more information, find The Blankfaces on social media here.