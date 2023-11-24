There were typically 6.5 days lost per worker through sickness - the longest since 2005.

And the percentage of working hours lost from sickness or injury in Scotland in 2022 is at its highest since 2005 - at 3%.

The workplace safety charity Scottish Hazards described the analysis as "extremely depressing" and emphasised the need for a "complete rethink" on how work related ill health is treated in this country.

They say it adds new weight to moves to establish a Scottish Employment Injuries Advisory Council to shape, inform and scrutinise the support available to people who are injured in the course of their employment, through no fault of their own.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress says that to strengthen workers' rights the devolution of employment law is "non-negotiable".

Details from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) show there is an average of 136,000 work-related ill health cases a year in the latest three-yearly average to 2022/23 - 26% higher than in the three year average in 2004.

Nearly two in three (59%) of the cases are estimated to be down to stress, depression or anxiety.

The overall work-related ill health prevalence rate of 4,900 cases per 100,000 Scots workers over the period 2020/21- 2022/23, which covers the period during lockdown when people were working from home, is at its highest since the three year period from 2004/05 when it was at 4100. The stress, depression or anxiety prevalence rate of 2,880 per 100,000 workers over the latest three year period is also the highest for nearly 20 years.

In 2021/22, the estimated annual costs of workplace injury and new cases of work-related ill health reached £1.9bn.

Scottish Hazards is backing moves to create a Scottish Employment Injuries Advisory Council to create a "fairer, more equitable and just employment injuries benefit as well as helping prevent occupational ill health and injury.

Scottish Hazards chief executive Ian Tasker said: "Work is making people sick and we have no adequate response from the Scottish Government or the NHS.

"The increase of stress, anxiety and depression cases being reported to work of over 50% is unacceptable, admittedly some of this will be attributable to Covid but we have a workplace health crisis on our hands and lack of any clear direction on how this is tackled.

"Every year about 1800 Scottish workers go off sick and never return to work. Occupational ill health and injury costs the Scottish economy £1.9billion per year and we have very little access to occupational health services.

"The Scottish Government promotes the benefits of a wellbeing economy and fair work but these figures show the world of work is putting people's physical and mental well-being at risk.

"Our economy cannot afford to lose all those days of productivity every year nor should workers or their families shoulder the burden of cost of occupational ill health.

"How should this burden fall on workers and not on the employers who create the risks leading to occupational ill-health and injury or the Government who fail to ensure sick workers have access to comprehensive occupational health provision.

"The vast majority of those who lose their jobs, on many occasions dismissed on grounds of capability do not receive industrial injury benefits."

Scottish Trades Union Congress general Roz Foyer said: "With workers working longer hours for less money, it’s little wonder we are seeing a skyrocketing of workplace stress and anxiety.

“What we’re seeing is the real-life impact of a post-pandemic Scotland with burnout, stress and anxiety all too prevalent in the workplace.

"The obfuscation of the UK Government is clear to see. We need any potential Labour UK Government to stand by workers in Scotland and make clear their determination in tackling the scourge of workplace-related sickness.

"That does not absolve the Scottish Government of responsibility and at every turn, they must use the full powers of the Parliament to provide justice for workers.

"With control over social security, they would do well to back the bill from Mark Griffin MSP, establishing an industrial injuries council that, over time, can suggest the introduction of further social security benefits to be paid to workers who have suffered an industrial injury.

"With long-COVID becoming an all too prevalent illness that workers contracted whilst at their work, there is no time to lose if we are serious about building a nation with dignity and respect at the heart of its Fair Work strategy."

Across the UK some 1.8 million people suffered from work-related ill health in the past year, a rate similar to the previous year but higher than before the pandemic, the HSE said.

There were an estimated 875,000 cases of work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2022/23.

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “Our very British culture of long working hours and low pay is pushing people to the brink.

“We work some of the longest hours in Europe which is causing burnout for millions and not producing good results for the economy.

“We are long overdue a reduction in working hours. The time has come for a four-day working week, with no loss in pay.”

Corey Edwards of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) said: “IOSH continues to advocate a prevention-first approach, encouraging employers to prioritise a people-focused work culture that proactively adopts psychosocial risk management strategies.

“Every £1 invested by employers in mental health yields a £5 return, with increased productivity, reduced staff turnover and a prevention of absenteeism and presenteeism. Investment in occupational safety and health must therefore not be misperceived as an unnecessary cost.

“Whilst the Chancellor has announced a drive to return people with long-term illnesses back to work – with more than a quarter of working-age Britons currently unemployed or economically inactive – equal support for keeping people in work remains imperative.”