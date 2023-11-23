PLANNING permission has been granted for a mixed-use development that will deliver 400 private and affordable homes in Inverness.
It has been declared that the plans, which have been put together by property group Hazeldene and the not-for-profit HHA, will help solve a “well-documented” shortage of social housing across the Highlands.
Around half of the homes to be built at the 25.2-acre site at Milton of Leys will be affordable, offering a mix of apartments and family homes to a range of demographics. A selection of the housing will be used exclusively for mid-market-rent, giving further tenure options for local people as the demand for new rental homes across the city continues to outstrip supply.
Designed by the Inverness team at ThreeSixty Architecture, the masterplan provides for “plentiful” green space, children’s play areas and transport links to connect the development to nearby amenities. Retention of existing trees has been detailed in the scheme.
In addition to the homes, land to the north of the site will be developed for commercial use under a separate planning application approved by The Highland Council in May. It is projected that this eight-acre site will attract a range of businesses and services, with potential for community uses.
The project has been managed by Glasgow-based property group Park Lane.
Gail Matheson, chief executive of HHA, said: “HHA wholly welcomes the successful planning determination, and we now look forward to now bringing our vision to life in partnership with Park Lane, The Highland Council and Scottish Government.
“The new development at Milton of Leys represents one of the largest purpose-built developments in Inverness in the last ten years. Importantly, the mix of ownership and tenure options will be beneficial for many groups of people that are in need of a new home, and it is a model that should be considered by more developers going forward, given its attractiveness to more than one demographic.
“The Highland-wide Local Development Plan identifies that there is an acute need for more affordable housing options and HHA is pleased to help push forward their ambitious housing targets.”
Brian Clarke, joint managing director at Park Lane, said: “Alongside the wider project team, we are incredibly pleased to secure planning approval from The Highland Council to deliver a mixed-use development that will provide long-term housing options for the local community.
“The lack of social housing across the Highland region has been well-documented and by including a 50% provision in our masterplan, we will help to alleviate the pressurised market that has no signs of slowing. Our planning application represents significant investment to the region that will create positive economic and social benefit to residents for generations to come.”
