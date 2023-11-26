In an article headlined “Scots now set to pay £1,000 more than the rest of UK for energy bills”, we reported that the average energy bill for Scottish households was set to reach £1000 more than that of UK households.

This was misleading, as the article did not make clear the basis for this data – that it was comparing the UK price cap of £2500 to an estimate based off Scottish household prices which was calculated in a different manner.