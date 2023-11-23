Herald columnist Brian Taylor has been awarded with The Herald 240th Anniversary Award at the Herald’s Scottish Politician of the Year Awards in association with ScottishPower.
Taylor accepted the special award at the ceremony in Prestonfield House in Edinburgh this evening, which is being hosted by the legendary Bernard Ponsonby, former political editor of STV.
A former political editor for BBC Scotland, Taylor spent 10 years working in newspapers before beginning his over three-decade-long career with the BBC.
He joined The Herald as a columnist in February 2021 ahead of the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.
The Herald Scottish Politician of the Year Awards 2023: LIVE
Since then, Taylor has provided Herald readers with intelligent, well-informed analysis in his unmissable weekly columns, which reflect his continued status as a giant among political commentators.
Ahead of presenting Taylor with the award, BBC Scotland Political Correspondent Kirsten Campbell said: “The individual we're honouring tonight has, in his own words, been reporting on Scottish politics since Braveheart was a boy. He's covered every prime minister since Callaghan and every First minister since the Scottish parliament reconvened.
He was BBC Scotland's political editor for the best part of three decades joining the corporation in 1985, with a successful newspaper career both before and after his broadcasting stint.
He has never lost the thrill of the chase when it comes to breaking news, when Henry Mcleish's resignation was announced, he literally sprang into action, dashing across the Lawnmarket to get the first interviews, the trouble was he was attached by cable to a cameraman who was still on the other side of the road.
“He is a legend in his own galluses, objective, knowledgeable, impartial, with the exception of football and his beloved Dundee United, respected across party lines.
“He was held in high regard by his colleagues, who valued his wisdom and his insights, and his kindness but most importantly he's loved by the readers, by the audience, in whose living rooms he would appear nightly, though whether they all got his literary references to Voltaire and Sir Walter Scott remains to be seen.
READ MORE: The Scottish Politician Of The Year Awards 2023: Full list of nominees
“And of course he is renowned for his use of social media platforms like Twitter, or as we must now call it X.”
Accepting the award, Taylor said: "Look, I have loved my entire period in journalism. I'm loving working for The Herald now. It's absolutely superb. It's a great newspaper, and a great team.
"And I've loved working with all of you, colleagues, friends, politicians, the business sector, everyone has been absolutely superb.
"Thank you very, very much indeed. And I've forgotten my sign-off, but I'll use it now, toodleoo the noo."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel