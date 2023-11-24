Rangers, which joined the delegation as a chamber member, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Donghua University and Shanghai Campus Football Development Centre to foster new links for the Rangers Soccer Academy.

Glasgow Chamber signed an MoU for a new partnership with the Shanghai Enterprise Confederation, while both the chamber and House of Glenroy signed MOUs with Chinese partners at Orient Enterprise Co, which hosted the Glasgow delegation.

Gary Gibson, head of soccer academies and international relations at Rangers, said: “I was extremely proud to attend the China International Import Expo with the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce as Scotland’s sole-represented club.

“It was a fantastic event. It allowed us to pick up the conversations, have face-to-face meetings with the network that we have created, and also create a new network and allow us to start to generate new business on the back of that.

“I am delighted to say we have signed a MOU with Donghua University, with a focus on educational projects, camps events and tour groups coming to Scotland, and we are excited to bring this to life in 2024.

“There were several different businesses from Glasgow that went as part of the delegation and it’s great to go as a team and show a real, joined-up approach and represent Scotland.”

The Glasgow delegation visited Hongqiao International Hub, a large office and warehouse where Scottish products can be showcased. The group also met the Japanese Consulate in Shanghai and attended Scottish Development International’s China roadshow showcase reception.

Other Scottish businesses on the trade mission were Black Rooster Peri Peri, Brave New Spirits, Crafty Distillery, 126 Water, Logan Energy and Gravitricity.

Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “It was a brilliant experience supporting our Scottish businesses as they seek to continue to build partnerships and establish their products, technology, and brands in China.

“Linking Glasgow to China through international trade fosters economic growth, cultural exchange, and global collaboration, creating a bridge that transcends borders and fuels prosperity in both countries.

“We look forward to building on the success of this trip and hope to both welcome Chinese friends to Scotland in the coming year, as well as return with a business delegation in 2024.”