RANGERS Football Club is one of three Glasgow businesses which have strengthened their international trade links with China following a trade visit to the Far East.
The Ibrox club, House of Glenroy, and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce fostered new connections in Shanghai during a recent visit to China hosted by the chamber, which gave members and firms the opportunity to network at the sixth China International Import Expo.
Rangers, which joined the delegation as a chamber member, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Donghua University and Shanghai Campus Football Development Centre to foster new links for the Rangers Soccer Academy.
READ MORE: Hotel giant opens first Glasgow venue and plans for capital
Glasgow Chamber signed an MoU for a new partnership with the Shanghai Enterprise Confederation, while both the chamber and House of Glenroy signed MOUs with Chinese partners at Orient Enterprise Co, which hosted the Glasgow delegation.
Gary Gibson, head of soccer academies and international relations at Rangers, said: “I was extremely proud to attend the China International Import Expo with the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce as Scotland’s sole-represented club.
“It was a fantastic event. It allowed us to pick up the conversations, have face-to-face meetings with the network that we have created, and also create a new network and allow us to start to generate new business on the back of that.
“I am delighted to say we have signed a MOU with Donghua University, with a focus on educational projects, camps events and tour groups coming to Scotland, and we are excited to bring this to life in 2024.
READ MORE: Gordon & MacPhail hails 'real milestone' for historic firm
“There were several different businesses from Glasgow that went as part of the delegation and it’s great to go as a team and show a real, joined-up approach and represent Scotland.”
The Glasgow delegation visited Hongqiao International Hub, a large office and warehouse where Scottish products can be showcased. The group also met the Japanese Consulate in Shanghai and attended Scottish Development International’s China roadshow showcase reception.
Other Scottish businesses on the trade mission were Black Rooster Peri Peri, Brave New Spirits, Crafty Distillery, 126 Water, Logan Energy and Gravitricity.
Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “It was a brilliant experience supporting our Scottish businesses as they seek to continue to build partnerships and establish their products, technology, and brands in China.
“Linking Glasgow to China through international trade fosters economic growth, cultural exchange, and global collaboration, creating a bridge that transcends borders and fuels prosperity in both countries.
“We look forward to building on the success of this trip and hope to both welcome Chinese friends to Scotland in the coming year, as well as return with a business delegation in 2024.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here