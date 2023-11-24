Labour’s Michael Marra has been picked as ‘One to Watch’ ay The herald’s Scottish Politician of the Year Awards, in association with Scottish Power.
Mr Marra was selected for his assured ascent at Holyrood and powerful contributions in the chamber, according to the judging panel.
The MSP, who unfortunately could not attend the event, has only been at Holyrood for two years but is already attracting attention as an assured politician.
A former councillor in his native Dundee, he was elected in 2001 on the North East Scotland list and was appointed as Education and Skills spokesperson.
Our award is the second time Mr Marra has been recognised as a newcomer with potential – having won the the Holyrood magazine “One For The Watching” award in 2001.
Herald Editor Catherine Salmond at the awards
The brother of former Labour MSP, Mr Marra took on the role of Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance in this year.
Among his achievements has been a high-profile campaigning to raise awarenss of the risk of Alzheimer's disease among footballers, and for it to be to be classed as an industrial disease.
A study carried out for the Football Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association in 2019 discovered that there was a five-fold increase in Alzheimer’s disease among the former players.
Marra had said: “The Scottish Government must recognise that these injuries are a form of industrial disease and allow these players to access the support they need, and deserve.”
He is the nephew and namesake of the celebrated Dundee folk singer, the late Michael Marra.
