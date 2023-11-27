It causes shortness of breath and cannot usually be cured, but the symptoms can often be controlled for many years.

The current treatment is diuretic tablets, or ‘water tablets’, which make patients pass more urine.

However, if there is a lot of swelling and fluid build-up in the body, the tablets are less effective and patients may require to go into hospital.

In the UK, heart failure accounts for 180,000 annual NHS inpatient bed days. Currently, patients admitted to hospital with fluid overload require on average around 10 days of treatment with furosemide.

A newly-developed heart failure device and medication combination could change this, allowing patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their own home.

The device was developed by SQ Innovation Inc and tested by the University of Glasgow Heart Failure Clinical Trial Team as part of two landmark patient studies.

They investigated a new skin-friendly preparation of furosemide designed to be administered under the skin (subcutaneously) by patients themselves, in their own home.

The first study assessed how effective this new version of furosemide was, and showed the new drug was absorbed as well as traditional treatment, with minimal side effects.

The second patient trial looked at treatment with the new skin-friendly furosemide in patients in hospital, delivered by an innovative mini pump. The pump is fitted with a small needle, which delivers the new drug under the patient’s skin to help reduce fluid build-up.

A large study is now planned in which patients admitted to the hospital with excess are fluid offered the new medication and pump for use at home.

Alexander Miller, 66, from King’s Park, Glasgow, was diagnosed with heart failure in July 2021 and tested the device in hospital.

He said: "It was no problem at all – unobtrusively attached to my body, it allowed me freedom to do what I wanted to do, with no restrictions and was more controllable than the regular medication.

"It wasn’t painful in any way, and after it [the device] was attached, I wasn’t aware of it.

"I lost 2.5 stone in fluid and it worked well in comparison to the normal medication. I can see how it would give patients more freedom to do other things and manage their day better.”

Dr Joanna Osmanska, Clinical Research Fellow, was involved in treating the patients with the new device and new drug said: “This is a big step forward in our mission to improve life for patients with heart failure and this study demonstrates how effective this treatment method can be.”

Dr Ross Campbell, clinical researcher at the University of Glasgow and orincipal investigator at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where the trial was conducted said: “The study results allow us to progress to the next phase of the research programme, enabling us to treat patients with heart failure in their own home.”

The results of both trials are published together in the European Heart Journal Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy.