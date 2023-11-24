Both firms have seen share prices and profit forecasts rise on the back of the current conflict, said Councillor Jon Molyneux, co-leader of the council's Green group.

The increase in violence since October 7 has seen more than 1,200 Israelis and 11,000 Palestinians killed. A temporary ceasefire was agreed earlier this week.

“We should be creating platforms for peace, not for those profiting from war," said Cllr Molyneux.

“Greens asked the Council not to platform arms companies, but it has decided to press ahead, despite councillors unanimously backing a ceasefire. "

Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray will tell the conference that Glasgow must keep reinventing itself as it has done in recent decades from its industrial past.

The Wellbeing Economy Secretary is expected to outline work completed through the Scottish Government’s £520 million City Region Deal investment and support ambitions to make Glasgow a metropolitan region.

A council spokesman said: “The event features a range of speakers from major economic assets, the investment community, and other key sectors in Glasgow - including housing and entrepreneurship.

“The maritime sector and Clyde Mission are significant priorities for the City Region and Sir Simon Lister will represent the views of the wider Clyde maritime group he chairs.

“He is a member of the Scottish Government’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation Delivery Board as well as Skills Development Scotland’s Apprenticeship Advisory Board and will be speaking in relation to those areas.

“Leidos in Glasgow are focused on innovation and transformation in public services and are partners with a range of agencies in Scotland, including the Scottish Government and SDS.“