Over the coming weeks, the Edinburgh team will host a series of special Sunday Lunches as they strive to celebrate a ‘sacred part of the week’ in style.

Le Petit Beefbar on George Street (Image: Supplied)

Executive chef Matthew Parker and head chef Jakub Konrad have worked alongside Beefbar’s group executive chef Thierry Paludetto and Riccardo Giraudi to create the new menu combining the best parts of a classic Sunday roast with extra elements of the “elegance, luxury, and indulgence”.

Expect plates of free-range chicken or slow-roast black Angus beef striploin with Wagyu beef dripping potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and rich bone marrow gravy.

The new menu includes Wagyu dripping roast potatoes (Image: Supplied)

For vegetarians, there’s a ‘game-changing’ New Meat Redefined Meat bavette served with all the trimmings including roasted shallots, carrots and broccolini.

READ MORE: Island restaurant included in prestigious list of 'best in the world'

Over on the cocktail list, look out for a Kobe Mary using Kobe-infused vodka, a rum-based Blueberry and Lemon Drizzle or a Rosemary Mimosa that marries Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial Champagne with fresh orange juice and rosemary syrup.

Le Petit Beefbar general manager, Jean-Francois Greyer said: "For so many, Sunday Lunch is a sacred part of the week, an opportunity to come together with friends and family to catch up on a busy week over delicious, indulgent food and drink.

“We wanted to create a Sunday Lunch experience that not only offers the best quality dishes such as our slow roasted black Angus beef striploin and flavoursome, seasonal produce but also a standout ambience that keeps guests coming back for more.”

A rich bone marrow gravy is served with slow roasted beef (Image: Supplied)READ MORE: Mary Berry reconnects with Highland roots for BBC Christmas special

A roster of renowned Jazz musicians scheduled to perform while diners get stuck into their Sunday Roasts includes Douglas Whates and Euan Stevenson, who will kick off the first of the special sittings on December 3.

Lorna Reid will later serenade the room on December 10 accompanied by Campbell Normand on the keys.

Finally, Glaswegian saxophonist Konrad Wiszniewski will provide the soundtrack to Sunday Lunch on December 17.

Konrad has performed all over the world, recorded and toured with artists, such as pop producer Labrinth and Curtis Stigers.

Mr Greyer continued: “We can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors to enjoy unforgettable, mouth-watering food and cocktails and the best of the British jazz scene with a Sunday session that will end your week in style.”

The Le Petit Beefbar Sunday Jazz Lunch will be available every Sunday from 12.30pm to 2.30pm from Sunday, December 3.

For more information or to make a reservation, click here.