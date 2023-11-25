But health is a vast topic – so what can you expect from your Herald coverage?

Exclusives

Back in 2018, The Herald revealed how NHS Tayside had transferred at least £2.7 million from its charity fund into its general spending pot after running out of cash. The controversy led to the resignations of senior bosses, including then-chief executive Lesley McLay, and sparked a major investigation by Scotland's charities regulator.

Amid concern over gridlocked A&E departments, we also brought you the tragic story of Gerard Brown – a frail father-of-three who died at home after waiting 40 hours for an ambulance – and the row over a botched flu vaccine rollout in Scotland's largest health board region which saw the oldest adults sent to the back of the queue.

The controversial decision by Cancer Research UK to axe funding for its clinical trials unit in Glasgow earlier this year was also exposed by The Herald.

Interviews

We want to get you closer to the people making the news and setting the agenda. Read why the UK Government's new obesity tsar, Glasgow University professor of metabolic medicine, Naveed Sattar, thinks that slimming injections should be trialled on NHS Scotland and why we need to start treating obesity directly.

Or find out what Professor Devi Sridhar – one of the most recognisable expert voices during the pandemic – thinks the real lessons are from Sweden's 'lockdown lite'.



Some of the most fascinating stories come from so-called 'ordinary' Scots, however. Take Dr Richard Marshall, the retired pharmacologist who, as a young graduate, helped change the course of medicine when he became the first participant in a trial for the asthma inhaler drug, Salbutamol – and nearly died.

Newsletters

Every Wednesday, we bring you an insight into what staff on the frontline are talking about or deep dive into the issues, statistics, and nuance behind the headlines to help make sense of what's really going on in the health service.

From unpicking the row over A&E waiting times to leaked research into problems blighting vaccination delivery in the Highlands and the sexism facing female surgeons, sign up to the Inside the NHS newsletter for your weekly dose.

Investigations

A big priority for The Herald is to try to untangle what's really going on behind some of the issues making the news.

A major talking point this year has been the puzzling divide between Scotland and England when it comes to the number of people spending years waiting for operations – but as our investigation found earlier this year, the issue isn't entirely black and white.

Another important issue for readers has been the deterioration in NHS dental services, which a new payments system is seeking to reverse. The Herald will be keen to dig into how this unfolds.

Analysis

Every Saturday The Herald takes a deep dive into health statistics, science news, misinformation, and other hot topics to make sense of issues that might have been missed or misunderstood.

From the truth about claims that Diet Coke causes cancer to whether last year's flu outbreak really was as bad as it seemed – and what Australia's winter flu season could tell us about the months ahead.

Inside stories

People are at the heart of health news, from frontline staff to patients and families. This year The Herald has heard from GPs on why surgeries are collapsing and what it could mean for the future of primary care, as well as from A&E doctors alarmed over "Russian roulette" conditions in emergency departments.

We have also brought you the stories of some of the pandemic's forgotten victims – from the Scots living with disabling vaccine injuries to the clinically vulnerable who are still shielding from Covid three years on or being warned that care packages could be cancelled if they ask healthcare workers to mask.

We also reported on the inside story of the relatives fighting to save one of Scotland's top-rated care homes amid cost-cutting proposals to close it and relocate its elderly residents.

Positive stories matter too...

Some of our most popular stories this year have been ones that lift the spirits. Back in February, we looked into the viral sensations of rescue dog #SophiefromRomania and a lucky lost-and-found kitten, Finn, and explored the benefits of watching cute animals videos online, from mental wellbeing to workplace productivity.

At Halloween, we discovered why watching scary movies can actually be good for your health, and in July brought you the story of the Shetland islander whose pioneering work with lung patients made her Scotland's Nurse of the Year.