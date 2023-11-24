News of the win comes just over a week after The National Lottery announced that it is on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner from North Lanarkshire, who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000 and is yet to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was bought in retail for the EuroMillions draw on October 31, The National Lottery said.

The winning code on 31 October 2023 was VCVX 86421 and the ticket-holder has until April 28 next year to claim.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. M for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to buying a new home. But we are missing another millionaire!

“If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in North Lanarkshire for the draw on 31 October, we urge you to check your tickets. We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize.”